Interfering with due process
While the AV Press’ 3/31 paper reports that our newly minted Assemblyman Juan Carrillo is rolling up his sleeves and getting to work on the people’s business, there also is reason to pause, backup, and say ‘Whoa!”
Whether Democrat or Republican, storage unit customer or unit liquidator, there seems to be a hiccup in Carrillo’s thought process on what constitutes a priority and what’s
shuffling paper.
We know that passed legislation is a legislator’s mana from heaven but it’s not going to be appreciated by the same Carrillo supporters if you are truncating the due process rights of financially struggling families.
While I enjoy Storage Wars the television show, that same reaction is not duplicated when it comes to Storage Wars, the bill as in AB541. Carrillo is ripping away the same due process rights a Chavez or Dr. King braved attack dogs, water hoses, or jail cells to secure.
In the face of historical sacrifices by those who paved the way for Carrillo and others to continue the expansion of an individual’s rights, not the nullification.
To justify such an attack on the already displaced and financially vulnerable by diving the internet as the most responsible party in the delivery of info is interesting in a community where we are trying to make such a reality for more families than we can count.
There is no shortage of families who fall on hard times. Those financially encumbered lockers are being liquidated every day and fresh faces appear to rent them.
Carrillo says he is making a process that is just okay, better. If this assault on due process is defended by such shallow thinking then we would have given the January 6th folks a sharpie, the original copy of the U. S. Constitution and said.” have at it! “
Diana Beard-Williams
Lancaster
We don’t have
all the answers
In response to Guy Marsh on his 3/21/23 letter.
You decided the messenger (Fred Singer), a distinguished astrophysicist, rather than the message from his book, by writing “Fred Singer was a vulgar, money grubbing individual who sullied his scientific credentials by selling out to a capital-class interests” for actions in the 1980s and 1993, well before his book was written.
You’re allowed your opinions of curse, but climate change is not easily understood. You wrote “climate change is easily understood at its core: Earth’s atmosphere contains too much human-induced CO2.”
You offer a shallow understanding of climate change. I would respectfully suggest that solutions to some of science’s puzzles may rest in the silent, invisible world of science.
Approximately ninety-six percent of our universe is dark, silent, and unseen. Science can account for only four percent of the matter and energy in our universe. So I would respectfully suggest that we be not too quick to think we have all the answers just yet, based only what we can see.
Our sun, for example, creates a continuous stream of charged particles in all directions, called the solar wind. Solar flares are often accompanied by a large increase in cosmic and x-rays. Sunspots are accompanied by increased geomagnetic disturbances.
But what we don’t see, from the sun and other nuclear sources, is an example of the dark universe that each of us has personal contact with.
Every second about 50 trillion (yes that’s a T) neutrons pass through our bodies and pass through the entire Earth as if it wasn’t there.
The discovery of neutrinos has been a relatively recent discovery.
God bless America.
Ray J. Freeman
Palmdale
A violent attempt
Skip Thacker [03/30] was essentially incorrect that the insurrectionists on January 6th 2021 did not take the life of anyone in their attack on the United States Capitol.
Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick died a few days after the attack.
Sicknick was struck in the head with a fire extinguisher by rioters and collapsed shortly after leaving the Capitol grounds. He died a few days later. His official cause of death was ruled as “natural causes.”
Sicknick would not have died if Donald Trump had not stoked the anger of his supporters to march on the Capitol to overturn the government.
So, yes, Sicknick died as a result of the violence Trump unleashed on the Capitol, and from his supporters blind ambitions to carry out their leader’s actions.
At least three of the five deaths and all injuries sustained in the attack can be attributed to the lies that Donald Trump pushed about a stolen election.
What’s more, insurrectionist Ashli Babbitt, shot by Capitol police as she attempted to break through locked doors inside the Capitol to get to elected officials in the Senate chamber, would still be alive if she had not also fallen for Trump’s repeated lies.
Thacker: “An unknown number did nothing wrong.”
Rather, a known number of Trump supporters, many armed at the Ellipse, were whipped into a frenzy by the President, Rudy Guiuliani, John Eastman and other Trump lackeys, and thus chose to follow their leaders instructions and march to the Capitol to overturn a fair election.
The January 6th Select Committee, along with independent reporting, established eight plans by Trump and his cohorts to overturn the election. Seven of those plans were unconstitutional and illegal.
The last plan was Trump’s violent attempt to retain power.
Neil McKinlay
Victorville
New Supergirl
G
wyneth Paltrow....America’s new Supergirl!
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Attacking freedoms
Gavin Newsom is correct in that we need to identify a problem before we can solve it.
I believe the problem in our country right now is Newsom himself is one of those authoritarians hell-bent on growing his power by attacking our constitutional freedoms and propagating uniparty control to other states.
Might his uniparty be fentanyl to the constitution and to the democracy that our constitution built?
Larry Freudinger
Lancaster
