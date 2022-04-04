Good luck
So Sorry to see Bill Warford leave California and I for one will miss his educated articles.
He was special, it was a pleasure to read his articles. However, coming from New York I understand his returning to NY. Enjoy that retirement Bill. Good Luck, Good Health.
Ann Carroll
Lancaster
Help for all
Here we go again, our governor wants to give another $400.00/$800.00 gas rebates check out, which is a good way for him to look good, and buy votes.
But think about it, if he Newsom took the amount of money he is talking about, and put it into a gas relief bill, where he could lower the price of gas $0.75 cents to $1.00 dollar, then everyone would benefit, Rich and Poor.
It would also entice more people to visit California, with gas being so much cheaper, so another Win for retailers.
To give out rebate checks, it just another way of saying look at me (Newsom), vote for me. The entire state needs help not just the car owners.
Georgia Langdon
Lancaster
Baffling and bizarre
David Cooper: “I noticed that you stuck up for the Russian empire in today’s paper.”
I wrote, “While I condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, I cannot ignore the hypocritical media coverage of the American-led NATO military alliance.” So that’s a defense of Russia?
Cooper: “Someone told me they think you’re a Lennonist. Is that true?”
It’s not true. Perhaps your question should have been directed toward Mitchell Seyfer.
Jim Gardner: “EV owners have to get their charge somewhere ... Since 40% of US electricity is generated by coal, could electric cars be partially coal-powered?”
Yes, they are. However, an EV is five times more efficient than gasoline-powered vehicles. Therefore, even when coal-generated power is employed during their lifecycles, greenhouse gas emissions are greatly lessened vis-a-vis EVs.
Nonetheless, solar-generated electricity, particularly rooftop solar-generated electricity, needs to be how EVs are powered.
The US needs to embark upon a Manhattan Project-like effort to place solar panels on every rooftop. But that isn’t likely to occur under capitalism, where the narrow self-interests of oil capitalists reign supreme.
Per EV batteries containing rare earth elements that are irresponsibly sourced, toxic, and problematic regarding disposal, the technology is new and has, unsurprisingly, received little R&D monies from the capitalist state. Still, Tesla has already essentially eliminated the use of cobalt, as have Panasonic and Samsung.
So, just as ozone layer-destroying chlorofluorocarbons have been virtually eliminated as propellants, so, too, are rare earth minerals being displaced as battery components.
Lastly, as someone who enjoys the enormous economic benefit of charging EV batteries via a rooftop solar system, the illogical opposition to such technology is beyond baffling, as seen in letters penned by Jim Gardner, Steve Brewer, and others. It stands as some incredibly bizarre capitalist culture-induced Stockholm Syndrome from whence they should escape.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
