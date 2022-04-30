Twisted her words
Guy Marsh in his letter published on April 26, 2022, twisted my words to say something that I didn’t say.
I did not even mention white people in the entire letter. Mr. Marsh got “white people” out of his head--not out of my letter.
I was asking all people who have the ability to help those less fortune, to do so. Everyone needs guidance at times.
For example, I grew up in poverty and did know ways of getting a higher education. That sentence did not mention the race of those giving advice nor the race of the people getting advice. It said “a poor family.” In fact, that entire letter did not mention the race of th people who should help.
I think everyone who’s able to help the less fortunate should do so, including him. As I said before, it is easy to criticize but not so easy to put your hand to the wheel and push.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
The good and bad
I hate to have to write this but I must.
I have talked to several people about the Poppy Festival at the fair grounds and none of them, including myself, liked it. Parking $10, admin. $13, Food costs too high, $10 for a corn dog on a stick, and all of the food lines were very long. and nobody outside to direct people what line to get into to buy ticket or go through security. I saw may people get into wrong long line.
I was told that costs for the rides were high also. This event was more like the A.V. fair and they would prefer having festival again at the park and would not attend again if it were like
this year.
I do want to thank all the kids that were helping with parking. Also thanks to all of the security people and a lot of Sherrif deputies that were their. Most of the people were glad to be able to go out to any event and enjoy them selves.
Keith Brooker
Palmdale
More on Biden
C
ovid 19, 20, 21, 22 etc..etc.. virus is a gift that just keeps on giving, and still no demand by the Biden administration for a full and open congressional investigation. How many more Americans and millions world wide have to die? could it be Chinas CCP has something on Biden.
Victory! Elon Musk takes full control of twitter and opens the gates of free speech which is the corner stone of a free and open society.
For many homelessness is a new form of welfare.
There is a decease that out paces COVID called wokeidis thank God we have a cure called.. free speech by exposing the whole truth.
Biden was bird baptized, shuck hands with the invisibleman and was saved by the Easter Bunny.
Many illegals entering Americas open border are males between the ages of 18-30 dressed wearing camouflage clothing just like drug smugglers.
No where in that Florida bill signed by the gov. Ron DeSantis does it state “don’t say gay” its all about parental rights.
Former president of the free world Obama freely giving a lecture against free speech.
With China making plans for Taiwan will Biden treat Taiwan like the Ukraine in being reactive instead of proactive.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.