A statement
Statement please publish. AVH bonuses a bit late for former employees who dedicated the first two years of extreme loyalty during the pandemic.
Do not praise yourselves for taking the easy financial way out shame on you AVH. Observe your core values that you so like to believe.
Candace Sargent
Lancaster
Only in Hollywood
A guy goes on stage, assaults another guy, returns to his cushy seat and spews expletives. He is not escorted out by security.
Indeed, he soon returns to the stage, clutches Oscar and blubbers out a rambling speech about love.
Only in Hollywood.
Lynn DuPratt
Quartz Hill
Doing a disservice
And the Oscar for common sense goes to Chris Rock. This is 2022 and not the time for the Black community to defenders, apologists, or arm chair therapist regarding the inappropriate behavior of a man of Will Smith’s celebrity and financial status.
America’s Black communities do themselves a disservice by defending the indefensible. We condemn the existence of a supposedly entrenched White Supremacist system of justice but we fail to hold one of our own accountable when the assault has been televised on an international basis. we have a chance to show that accountability can be colorless. We condemn what we see as an abuse of power by police officers but we lack the integrity and fortitude to admit Smith had no plausible justification for his sudden portrayal of a thug performing for the world to see.
In 2022, Black leaders must be truth tellers with a mindset of accountability standards for all. Black leaders and celebrities who chose to defend Smith are sending a message of double standards to disenfranchised families, marginal performing students, and those headed for the abyss.
If Democrats want to maintain and increase Black support at the midterms then stop sabotaging the Black man’s thirst for accountability by system — honesty.
Diana Beard-Williams
Lancaster
Political thoughts
1. California governor just came up with a killer idea....reduce the price of abortions turning Commiefornia into a murder tourism state.
2. Time magazines next person of the year should be Zelenskiy the Ukraine president.
3. I wonder what the world must think of Americas top three leaders with da man Joe Biden ha ha he he Kamala and lost in space Pelosi.
4. Biden found a new escape goat...blame everything bad since taking office on Poo Poo Putin. Anything for the economic restart.
5. Where have all the 1960s and the Hollywood anti war protestors gone? could it be they do not want to offend their communist Russian comrades.
6. Russia is using the same public control tactics socialist in America are using in trying to stop free speech in America.
7. The Hunter Biden lap top incident is hardy being reported and ignored by the liberal media, I wonder why?
8. Since when have school boards and teachers unions taken control over parental rights...who’s children / students are they any way.
9. Mexico refused to condemn the brutal murderous actions on the Ukraine people by Poo Poo Putins army.
10. During the Korean and Vietnam war Russia suppled arms to our enemies and the US never threatened Russia.
11. What if Chris Rock had made a joke regarding Wills open marriage....unlocking that prison gate.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Long may you run
‘Oh, this old world keeps spinning round. It’s a wonder tall trees ain’t layin’ down.”
There comes a time when we all need to get out of here.
5611 columns equal a column a day for 15.37 years.
Bill Warford’s column was the catalyst for me deciding to become a subscriber to the Antelope Valley Press.
But there’s a place on Lake Ontario, with dream comfort memory to spare.
And in his mind, he stills needs a place to go. All his changes were there.
“Blue, blue windows behind the stars. Yellow moon on the rise. Big birds flying across the sky. Throwing shadows on our eyes.”
Bill Warford’s departure from the Antelope Valley Press leaves me, helpless.
Thanks for the years of great columns, Bill.
You deserve a wonderful retirement away from the 3:00am illegal cherry bombs, the babbling soap box preacher yelling at you on your morning walks or calling you the N-word when you don’t have spare change.
The triple digit summer heat and the obligations of the working world.
Bill can now get up every day and do things he wants to do, instead of has to do.
Come back for a visit if the winter gets too cold.
Long may you run, good sir.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
Go get ’em
Mister Rives is right. We the people vote him to be a board member to speak for us the public interest.
Its ovious some of the board members that get a little power start spinning tax money. And what happens? Higher tax’s for home owners. Go get them Mister Rives.
Fred Flores
Lancaster
Not voting for them
I attended the Board of Director meeting yesterday March 30, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.
I was amazed that chair Abdallah Farrukh kept saying that the public did not have a right to know how to spend the $800,000,000 and that he refused to have public hearing for the project. Dr. Farrukh said it was enough to have surveys of hospital staff. He said it was not public funds and they did not have a obligation to let the community know anything.
He said “what do they know about a hospital.” Only Michael Rives made a motion to have public hearings. It did for a lack of a second. In addition this meeting violated the Brown Act Laws by having the meeting from an undisclosed location, not disclosing who was talking, not having print copies of the agenda and having a two minute public comment by hurriedly having a security guard forcing speakers out of the building.
I will not be voting for Hong or Dr. Farrukh in the next election for their undemocratic methods and possible misusing of public funds.
Eugene Hernandez
Palmdale
Happy retirement
The death of Julius Caesar on the Ides of March was a turning point in Roman history and while the March retirement of William P. Warford is not quite as momentous it is still qualifies as a sort of end of the month outrage for the loss to the valley community.
Bill became an icon endlessly sharing many stories and events common in the normal flow of human events, presenting stories in a uniquely creative and often personal manner. It takes an unusual gift to be able to do that.
He and I were personal friends for many years sharing the same birth state in New York, like-minded political and cultural views, strong spiritual beliefs based in our shared Roman Catholic faith, and both prolific book readers of an eclectic variety.
We lived in very different professions but are united in a love of the Antelope Valley and spent considerable time in furthering its development into the mature community it is becoming. Very few people are so blessed as he is to have so many mourning their retirement from the public sphere.
He has always attracted extensive friendships and we had many breakfasts, lunches and wide-ranging conversations frequently with others on their home patios. We enjoyed his impressive intellect.
I look forward to future phone calls and shared electronic messages but he will be luxuriating in retirement in the place of his birth and formative years.
We in the AV have had the privilege of his presence for some 30 years. That source of pride will now pass to others — to their enrichment.
Happy retirement Bill.
John Manning
Palmdale
USPS is responsible
How many residents using a USPS Cluster Box Unit know that they are required to pay from $25.00 to $85.00 for replacement or repair of inoperable or broken mailbox locks and/or keys when those items are damaged or inoperable through no fault of their own?
We discovered this little gem of information when a key broke off in our mailbox. USPS refused to repair the lock or issue new keys because they have an agreement with the construction contractor which ultimately pushes responsibility for these units down to the homeowner without the homeowners knowledge.
I may be wrong but I thought the Cluster Box Units belong to the USPS. Ownership requires maintenance and upkeep. To complain about this issue is useless. The individuals I spoke to do not understand the meaning of a contract between parties. They are immune to listening or adequately responding to customer issues.
If I am responsible for the keys and locks, do I get to take the box when I relocate? If I buy a new lock and keys can I take them out when I relocate? Is the cost of Cluster Box Unit maintenance tax deductible? Who pays for vandalism repair? It seems USPS has responsibility of their equipment only when it makes them look good.
Donald G. McGee
Lancaster
