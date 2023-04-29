What’s next?
Every week or so we hear of a store closing or an industry moving. Lately some major retail stores have thrown up the their hands in disgust and are closing some of their outlets.
A few weeks ago, Starbucks closed stores in Seattle and Portland. Their reason was not enough profits but also, the safety of the employees and the conditions around their stores caused by the homeless.
This week, Walmart closed all stores in Portland, Oregon, and most of their stores in Chicago and much of Illinois. The reason again was employee safety and the conditions around the stores.
A travelers favorite, Cracker Barrel, quit in most of Oregon and the northwest. Same reason.
Apparently, the woke attitude that pervades the northwest state and local governments has done little to controls crime, homelessness and vagrancy. And business’s are sick of it. The Columbia Clothing Company, a major player, in sports clothing has moved its headquarters out of Portland because the homeless were camping on their land, making huge messes and defecating all around. The city did nothing.
With the homeless here in the valley we are beginning to see the mess and problems caused by them. It’s not safe to eat in an outdoor restaurant.
So to my liberal woke friends, what should we do about these problems that exist right here in the Antelope Valley. How long will a theft from a store that’s less than $900 be ignored? How will the graffiti criminals be stopped? How long are speeding, driving with a cell phone on and jaywalking going to be allowed?
The Antelope Valley used to be a nice semi-rural place to live. But the big city problems are coming and we need to be ready to handle them. We’ve already lost the homelessness war, What next?
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
In agreement
President Ron Reagan library is near the old Corriganville movie ranch. Clinton crime family library is in Littlerock near the river. President Bush senior is in College station Texas. Bush junior library is in University Park Texas.
He who knows all sees all and walks on waters library is in Chicago where they took land from a historical park for his edifice. Weird uncle Joe the “big guy “ library will be at the local ice cream and children’s shampoo emporium.
I see that the DNC is not having any debates in its primary. What? they can’t trust the “big guy” to string together 3 coherent sentences? I actually agree with Focus opinion on April 26 that the “big guy “ should sit this one out. Especially that he wants to “finish the job” ? When he never started the job to start in the first place. Only thing he started was trying to destroy this country.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
More MAGA stuff
Biden announced he will run for reelection in 2024 his motto “finishing the job started” as if Biden hasn’t done enough in already in destroying America as we know it.
Biden in seeking the Latino vote and support has named the grand daughter of the late Cesar Chavez as señor advisor for his reelection campaign.
Will some one please remind Biden Cesar Chavez was against illegal immigration and saw the uncontrolled influx of illegal immigrants as a threat to his labor movement. It also looks like a repeat of the 2020 elections where hiding Biden goes underground in the safety of his basement only this time at the start he will not attend the presidential debates.
Soon the liberal media will give Biden 100% support and free press just like the 2020 election satisfying his progressive socialist puppeteers. I wonder how many are going to vote for Biden’s reelection. This coming 2024 presidential elections after going through 2 1/2 years of Biden’s so called Building Back Better nothing sounds better then.......Trumps make america great again.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Big thanks
I
would like to express a big thank you to the Elite Robotics Surgery Center in Palmdale for the way they handled by resent surgery. They were very caring and professional and made be feel very special.
They kept my family informed as to my condition and made sure they had everything they needed while I was in surgery.
Carol Lange
Lancaster
Biden is running
To the surprise of no one, President Biden announced his intention to seek re-election. This, despite nearly 70% of Americans of every color, gender and “party” saying: No.
Most folk who don’t want him to run, realize he won’t be “out” on the trail — he will be safely tucked away, not blundering any speeched, not inventing new words that mean nothing, except senilism has taken over ...
It has occurred to me, that he has a good chance of impeachment, and resigning after the fed haul many family members away, for crimes against America.
Will Mr Trump get past others who, used to support him? Don’t know. I will support whoever the Republicans nominate. Why? Mr. Biden may not be in office. There is not a sane democrat to replace him. VP Harris? Only an idiot would want her as CIC.
So, Mr. Biden will run. This will be a more than two billion dollar mistake, as he is just above a warm body ... maybe.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
God’s system is stable
Mr. Gordon V. Jefferson our most prolific climate alarmist recently wrote the “ocean circulation collapse” is imminent and cited several websites. I followed the link to Yale and found the article to be suspect.
Here is a portion of the article: “Meanwhile the long-standing concern about a shutdown of the ocean circulation in the North Atlantic sometime in the 21st century appears to be subsiding. A Swiss study published this month found that, contrary to past belief, the circulation did not fail at the end of the last ice age, suggesting, the researchers say, that it was more stable than previously supposed, and less likely to collapse.”
So, they were wrong in the previous model that the collapse would take place in the North Atlantic, it did not happen because “that it was more stable than previously supposed”. Now the crisis has been shifted to the south pole, surely it will happen there. The entire system God created is more stable than previously supposed by these alarmists.
I wonder if Mr. Jefferson has noticed that every single time an alarmist makes a doomsday prediction regarding climate change it never happens. The more “legitimate” the source the more likely the prediction will be wrong. Based on thousands of past predictions we should already be a smoking hole in space.
Like everything else, follow the money. Anytime a so-called leader (that includes scientists) tells you all we need is more money and more power and we can fix the problem of the day, hold on to your pocketbook and run the other way.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
