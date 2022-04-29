Less hate in 1979
Almost every day, several lives are lost to traffic accidents, shootings, etc.
Carjackings, assults, reported rapes and break-ins also seem to be way up, in our once peaceful valley — now, I will state I am not a long time resident, having moved here in 1979 for my job, so, my remembrances are not nearly as long as many of our opinion writers, but — it sure seems as if crimes are sky rocketing.
If I recall correctly, the population of Lancaster in 1979 was about 40,000 — Palmdale was less — today both are well over 125,000. Seeing a homeless person was a rare thing in 1979 — today, sadly, they are everywhere ...
In 1979, if you were arrested for a crime, you were going to do time — unless you were mentally unstable — then you went to an institution, where you got the help you needed — today, mental places no longer exist —various elected folk didn’t fund them, didn’t care, and, idiot DA’s refused to try to convict them —no matter the crime ...
While some folks lives are better than in 1979, a great many of us, long for simpler times — a time when all this hate, cancel culture stupidity and division of folks by skin color, was less noticed — did all this exist in 1979? Sadly, yes — but — many people of every skin color chose to try and educate one another, and hold hands in friendship — sadly, today, hands hold knives, illegal guns, other items that can be a weapon, and hate groups like BLM, and others, spout their ungodly hate towards anyone who does not look like them.
Those who try to bridge the gaps, are, often, shouted down by stupid people, followin g another
stupid person ...
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Are you confused?
If you are confused about Donald Trump and believe that sometimes he seems to make sense and other times you must be an idiot if you agree with him, well here are some reminders of
Trump’s idiocy.
1. When Trump and Putin were in Helsinki Trump said he believed Putey rather than all of his intelligence agencies.
2. When Trump declared he was not a racist.
3. When twenty women stated that before Trump became president, he sexually abused them, and he made light of it.
4. When he promised he would build a wall between the US and Mexico and that Mexico would pay for it.
5. When he said he did all he could to end the January 6 insurrection, and now we have lots of evidence proving otherwise.
6. When Trump said he wanted to be president to make life better for the American people, and all he did was line his pockets.
7. Trump said he did everything to end the pandemic. In reality he told people to drink bleach and take hydroxychloroquine to cure them. More than 400,000 Americans died of Covid while Trump was president.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
