Abolishing slavery
Mr. Marsh is wrong about Christians. The abolitionist movement was started by white Christians and ministers. They put a lot of money and effort in to stopping slavery.
Many abolitionists helped slaves escape. They put their lives in jeopardy because they were against slavery — many were persecuted and both white men and women were executed for helping slaves. That did not stop them. They kept going until slavery was abolished.
I suggest that you read the history of the Abolitionist movement. Here are two excerpts from Wikipedia:
1. Although many Enlightenment philosophers opposed slavery, it was Christian activists, attracted by strong religious elements, who initiated and organized an abolitionist movement.
2. Abolitionists used texts from both New and Old Testament to argue for the manumission of slavery, and against kidnapping or “stealing men” to own or use as slaves.
A!so, I know some white ministers, such as the late Rev. Billy Graham, who took a stand against segregation. Of course, there are some Christians who do not live as they should, but you should not declare them all bad people.
It is very sad that the white Christian Abolitionists have received no recognition for their work to abolish slavery.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
They had a choice
So, a Black, teenage girl with a large knife attempted to kill another black teenage girl and failing to obey a police officer’s command to stop, drop the weapon, was shot and killed by the officer who is white.
This cop, no doubt saved at least one teen’s life, yet, as usual all the liberal TV talking heads, our elected officials, sports stars and other out of reality’s touch, folk opened their yaps and shouted “here we go again. White cop kills Black teen.” A very fired up headline, better written as: “Cop saves girls life” far less fiery.
I say it’s irresponsible for any person to open their yaps about any death, without checking the actual facts. There are writers to this paper who chortle over “facts’ iusually found on the “hones, never wrong, internets, liberal websites.”
How about using the facts put out by the FBI? According to them, exactly 27 Black, unarmed men were killed by White police officers. Not “thousands” as some yell at riots.
More Black men were killed in Chicago in 3 months by other Black men than a years total by White cops. Why aren’t our leaders crying over them? where is LeBron James’ anger over that? Open your mouth, Mr. James, you have no problem screaming about “injustice” where is your outrage about these killings that happen daily, not only in Chicago, but in every inner city in America.
Stop supporting the crooks in and of BLM, start doing more, give your loot directly to groups who are trying to change the inner cities from killing zones to peaceful cities.
Every death is to be mourned, not just those who die being combative iwht a cop. Every one of those 27 unarmed Black men had a choice.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
In the mail
After reading a Letter dated; 4/19, on the opinion page, explaining how we could all live in a Marist utopia, if only we had the courage to break from the church and the capitalist system, my initial reaction was ###***%.
But then I claimed down and did some research. I found an article dated June 10, 1731. Yes. 1731. The article was by Benjamin Franklin, publisher of the Pennsylvania Gazette, titled: Apology to printers.
I’ve revised it. The article reads: When two men (sorry ladies), differ in opinion both sides have the right to be heard in public. When truth and error have fair play, the former will out match the latter. Franklin added that unreasonable as some assert, printers should never print things they only agree with for that would put an end to free speech. Thanks Ben. Take that Zuckerberg.
Anyway. As I was saying. I didn’t like the letter of 4/19. Still, the letter is proof the first amendment works. Which says more about America’s founding fathers than any Marxist theory. So, in the spirit of Ben’s rule, circa, 1731. I’d like to thank all my leftist friends on the opinion page for keeping America great. Your “Trump 2024 lawn signs” are in the mail.
Robert MC Gregor
Palmdale
Film recommendation
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has chosen Nomadland as the best picture of 2020; like Grapes of Wrath (1940 best picture nominee), it reeks of white privilege and victim-hood. Highly recommended.
Sam Kilanowski
Palmdale
