In my March 30, 2023 letter, “catalic” should read “catalytic.” The book “The Big Bang Never Happened” by Eric Lerner (?) says that if a photon comes near an atom that photon must give up some energy.
Giving up energy means that the photon will decrease in frequency. Thus, the “Red Shift” may not be due to stuff moving away from us.
While in China in the 1930s, I saw drug addiction. Mao cleansed China by “Tough Love.”
Looking back, the elite despite those of us who work.
Why not have everything in units of “ten”? Do away with earthquake magnitudes, decibels, and such.
So many mistakes in American math books.
Education is a lifetime thing. The four worst R&D types I ever met were PhDs; they squandered millions and produced nothing. A good R&D type should read at least a dozen professional journals to keep up with the art.
Teamwork and intellectual tranquility are desirable. But, back stabbing and hysterical screaming are usual in the US.
Gunnery Sergeant Healey said that the very worst thing you could ever say about someone is that you would never go into combat with them. To those who have done wrong: Judgment Day.
John D. Charlton
Lancaster
Poppycock
Mr. Marsh’s response of April 25, is written in the nonsensical style that he prefers that doesn’t explain anything. It is called dogma. Better yet, I think we should label it all poppycock!
Larry Kissam
Palmdale
Ruling by fear
Vincent White sent in a letter in which he said, “When I go to the bathroom, I keep hearing people screaming, and I see flames.” (“A lake of fire” April 20.) Try installing a fire extinguisher above the loo and see if that helps.
He asks, “If Jesus did not exist, why is (sic) Easter and Christmas celebrated?” These holidays are concerned with events that never happened and with people who never existed. It is a common thread among all religious cults. You cannot have a relationship with a purely fictitious character.
Vincent then attempts to prove the veracity of Christianity by using quotes from the Bible to back up his views, but that type of reasoning proves nothing. Claiming Scripture is true because the Bible says it’s true is merely circular reasoning.
This is followed by a long description of the horrors of hell, which proves one thing: religion is based primarily on fear- fear of death, fear of defeat, fear of the dark.
I think faith means believing in something when there is no evidence, and because I base my beliefs on evidence, I have no faith in any of the religions. All religions were invented by primates, and the Bible, like all religious texts, is superstitious nonsense mixed with stories and parables meant to divert and amuse little children.
I don’t need an imaginary flying spirit in the clouds to decide right from wrong. I rely on my own intellect, judgement, and values to guide me.
Vincent ends his letter by asking, “If hell’s bad, how is the Lake of Fire?” I don’t believe in hell or a Lake of Fire because I have seen zero evidence to suggest they exist, just like I don’t believe in pearly gates or purgatory.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
