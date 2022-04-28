Developers must get real
After reading the latest “Water Education Foundation” Publication at https://www.watereducation.org/topic-drought you wonder if the California State water management Board talks to the California Department of Housing and Community Development agency.
Rain water sources are diminishing at a rapid rate. It appears for Southern California are the most available fresh water source is processed waste water, i.e., “toilet-to-tap” processing. The De-saltation process remains in political discussions. Only one de-saltation operational plant exits in Carlsbad, California.
With the above in mind, how do we fresh water support all the planned additional housing in the Antelope Valley area? The known approved additional housing projects are: the above 114 unit apartments, nearly 400 apartments near the Lancaster, Ave. I, 20th west area, nearly 400 apartments in the Palmdale area, the Ritter Ranch area, the Centennial project with more than 19,000 homes planned for the Tejon Ranch area.
These projects are all attempting to satisfy requirements of the California Regional Housing Need Allocation (RHNA) Plan, issued by the California Department of Housing and Community Development agency.
However, without water availability realisum available fresh water availability will no longer be there. Politicians and developers must get real.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Leadership failures
Mr. Jim Brock gave two thumbs up for Greg Abott by “…busing nearly arrived illegals to Washington DC. Brock writes that there are “…huge increases of illegals flooding into our country from all over, not just from Mexico.
Finally, Mr. Brock states that Abbot is a “leader who can take control and think outside the box.”
Leadership Failure #1 –Abbott fails to see if they are seeking asylum: Immigration-rights advocates have noted that seeking asylum for such reasons as avoiding political persecution is legal in the United States. That means asylum-seekers, even though they entered the country without authorization, are permitted to remain pending the outcome of their case… Gov. Abbott Said Migrants Will Be Bused to Washington… yahoonews.com, Apr 2022
Leadership Failure #2 - Abbott deployed “…state police and National Guard troops to the US- Mexico border… to combat illegal immigration” At one time there are 10,000 National Guard troops at the border. Result: Troops have “…inadequate resources, a fuzzy mission, COVID outbreaks, cramped housing, and delayed paychecks…” The cost for Operation Lone Star is more than $2 billion a year. “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Takes Fire From All Sides For… National Guard Border Deployment”, yahoonews.com, Jan 2022
Leadership Failure #3- Abbott orders “…secondary inspections of commercial trucks entering from Mexico” Result: “…traffic snarled on international bridges, and stalling already-strained supply chains of products ranging from auto parts to jalapeños. As produce spoiled and traffic worsened, Abbott touted his move on Fox News… Abbott, facing widespread disapproval from business leaders…, ultimately reversed his decision. Busing Migrants, Halting Trade… yahoo.news, Apr 2022
Dan Eberhart, Republican donor says: “This is all really about 2024. Abbott is worried about being outflanked by DeSantis,” Abbott needs to be focused on introducing himself to 2024 primary donors and staying relevant in the party nationally.”
Vincent White
Lancaster
Silencing Rives
It is obvious that there is a conspiracy to silence Michael Rives. Why? Because he is the only honest voice on the Hospital and College Board.
When Dr. Abdullah Farrukh says “now we can go back and focus on hospital business,” he means with no public input. He wants to spend the $800 million without any oversight. The Hospital Board meetings are held in violation of Brown Act rules.
No printed agendas for the public. Security shuts down public speakers. the Board meets in a undisclosed location. The speakers in the meeting are unidentified. No one knows who makes seconds or a motion. The public is not allowed to comment on agenda items.
Dr. Abdullah Farrukh treats the hospital as his personal kingdom and that is why he wants to silence Michael Rives who stands up to him.
Eugene Hernandez
Palmdale
