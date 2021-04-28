Not a sushi fan
This text is written in answer to Mr. John Mints article, “Not the only one,” published in AV Press, Friday, April 23, 2021, in response to my “Fighting War” article, published, April 20, 2021.
Thanks, Mr. Mints, for your acknowledgment of the situations, we had to endure, during the early, portions of the Vietnam conflict. I.E., fighting a war with “one arm tied behind us.” WW-2 was the last armed conflict where we fought to win, without restrictions.
All subsequent armed conflicts were political wars, where politicians “called the shots.” I believe, that when the military is ordered to perform a job, the mission should be executed without restrictions of politicians.
I am sure that there are thousands of ex-Vietnam era, and additional ex-service members that can relate to many situations, where political restrictions and interference’s caused service people’s lives. Please come forward, before we all die off, (I am 84).
An additional personal experience, while servicing as a crew member of DE-699, USS March, 1962. I was lead electronics technician aboard. While near the Megkong river Delta, I was aboard a South Vietnamese patrol craft, repairing their communications equipment. When suddenly, they received a urgent message to participate in a fire fight up river. They did not have time to return me to my ship, thus I became a crew member. We engaged, with me firing a 50 caliber machine gun. I fired until there was no return fire. I was their crew member for three days, living on warm beer and raw fish. To this day, I can not eat sushi.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Higher standards
As a financial moderate and social liberal, I suspect that the political views of Caitlyn Jenner overlap some with my own. That doesn’t matter. Neither does political party. What matters is having competent, experienced, responsive public servants in office.
It’s long past time that we as Americans reject celebrities who wish to cash in their name recognition on a move to executive leadership, whether in the White House or in the governor’s mansion, in California or in Texas (where Matthew McConaughey is flirting with his own candidacy).
Our country’s collective distaste for politicians should push our leaders to higher standards, not lower our own.
James Tilton
Lancaster
What would they do?
Sixteen-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant was killed by a police officer in Columbus Ohio this past week and the liberal media went nuts. She was shot while attacking another young woman with a knife. Video clearly reveals that if the police officer had not fired the victim would have been at the very least severely injured but easily killed from stab wound(s).
Opinion artists on MSNBC, CNN, and The View all took the officer to task for taking the drastic measure of firing and killing Ma’Khia Bryant. The video recorded by a neighbor provides the most revealing view of the shooting. The officer fired nine seconds after arriving on the scene but even less time expired from the time, he pulled his pistol and fired.
The Opinion artists (being generous here) said he should have tried to deescalate the situation, should have fired warning shots in the air (must have missed the physics class that taught what goes up must come down), should have fired at her legs, a perfect situation for a social worker, should have used a tazer, and it goes on with these nonsensical opinions.
Are some police shootings questionable at best? Yes, but not this one. What would these people have the police do when they come upon a person attempting to harm another, let the attack continue and then ask the last one standing to come down to the police station when they have time to make a statement?
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Dems’ turn
Several weeks ago I listed what it takes to call yourself a Republican.
This time I’ll list what you cannot be if you want to be a Democrat. Here we go:
You can’t be a Democrat if you…
Fantasize about what goes on in the women’s restroom
Believe the best qualified candidate for any job is a white man
Think any politician you don’t like should be recalled, kidnapped, or lynched
Throw a tantrum when you lose an election
Believe voter suppression laws will make future elections safer and more honest
Think all Muslims are terrorists, the Chinese invented COVID-19 and people of color are lazy
Still think the South fought the Civil War for states rights
Are of the opinion that the KKK is a fraternal organization
If you believe bringing underage girls across statelines to have sex with them is perfectly acceptable
Think Derrick Chauvin just lost track of time
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
