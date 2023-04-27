The only truth
My top seven Orwellian lies by Big Brother
1. There is no God
2. Evolution is true
3. Whatever feels good is O.K.
4. Homosexuality is O.K.
5. Abortion is O.K.
6. There is no moral guildelines
7. Big Brother (1984) puts truth in the trash can. Today they take you off the computer and smart phone.
One should always look at the other side. Big Brother and the new world order, one world government controls all.
Jesus is the only truth!
Gary Hardy
Quartz Hill
True or false?
Everyone enjoys a True or False quiz. See how you do.
1. Donald Trump is the only president to be impeached and indicted.
2. Alvin Bragg is the Manhattan’s District Attorney in Trump’s case. Trump called him an animal.
3. Ron DeSantis, the governor of all of Florida, went to war against Disney theme parks in Florida. Guess who won. Disney.
4. Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Texas, and Alabama must really love those assault weapons since a whole lot of innocent people in those states are being shot and killed and they won’t do anything about it.
5. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared Trump’s arrest to that of Jesus.
6. Joe Biden has created 12.6 million new jobs and since he took office the unemployment rate is the lowest in fifty years. Not bad Joe.
7. A bunch of conservative Republicans have been writing letters in the Valley Press. They have said that Democrats are socialists and most of them are communists. Either they have no idea what they are talking about or are just having fun. What is certain is that it’s getting old.
8. For the past 20 years Supreme Court Justice, Clarence Thomas and his wife, have gone on luxury vacations. The person who has paid for all of this is a very conservative Republican billionaire. Thomas has chosen not to reveal this to the American people. And the Supreme Court members wonder why a majority of people don’t trust them.
The answer to all the questions is true.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Biden and Clinton
The DNC, Democrat politicians, MSDNC (AKA MSNBC), CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, and large city newspapers have identified disinformation as a major concern. They protest disinformation while two of the biggest disinformation events came from democrat sources – the DNC, Clinton Election Campaign, and the Biden Election Campaign.
Russia gate against Trump is a product on the DNC and Clinton Campaign and DOJ investigations have proven them to be false accusation. The Hunter Biden Laptop is a product of the Biden Campaign where they manufactured a false letter and had it signed by fifty notable intelligence community figures saying the laptop had the hallmarks of Russian election interference.
Recently Mike Morrel a former CIA Director and author of the letter testified before congress that he wrote the disinformation letter at the behest of Tony Blinken then a Biden Campaign official and now Secretary of State.
The Ironic part of these disinformation campaigns is the Biden administrations attempt to federalize an Office of Disinformation. During the 80s Republican Lee Atwater was known for political dirty tricks but none could hold a candle to the disinformation propagated by the DNC, Clinton, and Biden. Makes one wonder what the Obama Campaign was up to.
This week Joe Biden said our children are not our children but rather belonged to the entire community. I would ask what kind of grandparents will not even acknowledge their own grandchild. Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s son, fathered a daughter in one of his drug addled stupors and Joe and Jill Biden refuse to have anything to do with their 4-year-old granddaughter. If they do not want to have anything to do with her mother, fine but DNA has proven she is their granddaughter.
US crime families were known by names like Gambino today they are known by names like Biden.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
