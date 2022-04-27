Donations, please
I am Deborah Cole, Executive Director of Safe Net Services 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Organization headquarted in Lancaster, Ca. I am writing to you in order to bring attention to our upcoming fundraisers: 1. Bake Sale (May 28, 2022-Time: 12:00p-2:00p.) 2. Yard Sale: (June 18, 2022: Time: 9:00a-1:00p.) We are need of donations, sponsors, encouragement & inkind donations to continue our services. Feel free to visit our website: safenetservicesav.org. Contact# 661.386.9198. Email: safenetservices4u@gmail.com. We thank you in advance!
Deborah Cole
Lancaster
Really sad
I was driving on Avenue J going the direction west and as expected there are ambulances with sirens heading to AV Hospital.
After pulling over to let them pass they get stuck at 15th street west with a person that refuses to turn right north to get out of their way. The other two in the left turn lane were no better and they had to wait for the light to change! I hope that these people are reading this and I would like to tell you that one day it might be you needing that trauma team ready to save you or a loved ones life! I’m sorry these emergency vehicles are ruining your red light and delaying your life. These are the same people that drive the carpool lane alone and cheat the system. Really sad.
Jordan Eisenman
Lancaster
Can’t help but wonder
A man seeking an income decided to buy an income property but of course had to secure a loan to buy the property. When the property did not supply the increased income, he expected he took out another loan to supply upgrades to the property.
The upgrades supplied increased income but well short of his expectations. So now deeply in debt and the property underperforming he contemplated stopping paying the loans but decided to work with the bank to pay interest only on the loans. After a time, he realized he made an unwise choice buying the property and petitioned the government for loan relief. The question is should the government absolve his debt?
I wonder how the Trump presidency might have been different had the DNC, Clinton Campaign, and house Democrats did not take part in a blatant four year lie about Russian election interference.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Student debt and climate change
Read that the UN council on climate change is saying the sky is falling in 2030 if we don’t fix man-made climate change now.
It’s like the 6th time in the last 58 years that they have said this and the sky is still up there.
I read somewhere that the only way to fix man-made climate change is get rid of man. So that means all of the climate change cult leaders need to lineup at the cliff above a active volcano and jump in first. Right. That will fix it.
I do believe that the climate changes I just don’t believe man caused all of it or that he is so egotistical to believe that he can fix it. But he does think he can with enough money from other people not their own.
I see gaffmaster Joe the klown in the white house wants to extend student debt. I believe that the students debt should be forgiven when they can’t get a job with the college education they were told would get them one. Maybe then they would actually teach them.
If one says their president is corrupt and incompetent the liberals attack president Trump they don’t say what the klown in the white house did that wasn’t corrupt or incompetent.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
