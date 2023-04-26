Given the boot
Fox News Corporation settled a staggering $787.5 million payment to Dominion Voting Systems in Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox for pushing conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. The lawsuit was the largest defamation ruling against a media company in history.
A lawyer for Dominion stated after the verdict, “This is really the first time that anyone has paid a price for telling the lies about the 2020 election.”
Before the trial, Dominion obtained internal communications and emails that told a journalistic picture of deception by Fox executives and anchors. The deposition discovered that Fox “Internally recognized the lies as crazy, absurd and shockingly reckless.”
Fox executives and anchors lied to further a political agenda and to keep viewers from jumping ship to rival conservative networks. The lies were predicated on a MAGA Trump agenda.
Fox News’ falsehoods about Dominion voting machines, flipping votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden, drove a knife into American democracy and was a catalyst in the near overthrow of the government on January 6th 2021. The Dominion lawsuit is a win for truth and democracy.
Knowing their guilt was indefensible, Rupert Murdoch and Fox News settled the lawsuit quickly to avoid a more lengthy, damaging and costly verdict.
State and federal election officials found no evidence of fraud in the 2020 election. Smartmatic is also suing Fox for $2.7 billion over their false claims of fraud and a rigged election.
Even though the verdict helped to hold Fox’s feet to the fire, unfortunately it did not require Fox to atone for their lies and apologize on air to their conservative MAGA base for their deception and falsehoods.
Instead, the incendiary Tucker Carlson, one of the most influential figures in conservative media, has now been given the boot at Fox News.
Neil McKinlay
Victorville
Giving Christianity a bad name
I responded to Mr. McGregor’s letter regarding his opinion about the Democratic Party in favor of reparations in order to keep the minority vote.
McGregor wrote: “…the reason we joined [the military] …was to protect the first amendment right of others to call others a racist who don’t see things the same way.” Gardner wrote: “If I disagree on a matter of race, it does not make me a racist… But Mr. White, don’t lump us all in your racist category simply because we disagree.”
McGregor and Gardner have to show me in my letter where I called them racists.
Gardner writes: “My Christian beliefs are rooted in the necessity to help those who are less fortunate: black or white or purple, and that’s not racist.”
Gardner and other conservative letter writers stand in silence when Trump was lying. However, in eight years as President, these same conservatives wrote letters about Obama being a liar. Gardner’s silence shows that a white man is allowed to lie at the same time writing untrue comments about Obama.
The Bible says: “Anyone, then, who knows the right thing to do, yet fails to do it, is guilty of sin.” James 4:17
I previously wrote that many letters written by conservatives lack compassion. Back in 2013, the AV Press editor wrote the following email to me: “Mr. White, I sympathize with you and other readers who are turned off by the negative expressions we print about the president. It is easily 75-80% of the material that comes in…and often it’s vulgar, factually inaccurate, and nonsensical. When the material is so wrong-headed, I often publish an Editor’s Note to correct the facts and cut through the spin.”
I ask McGregor and Gardner: How is that being Christlike? The conservatives have given Christianity a bad name.
Vincent White
Lancaster
Same old story
Another accidental murder. Gee, I didn’t know the gun was loaded. Why would I look?
Of course not, Mr. Baldwin that is not your job. You are a star that’s not your job.
Oswald: I didn’t mean to shoot Kennedy. I was just trying to get a look at him through my scope. Someone else must have put the bullet in the chamber.
Same old story. Same old song and dance.
Jim MacCurdy
Palmdale
