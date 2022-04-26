Just ... wow
John Manning: “The pomposity and anger we constantly see in our local letters section ... says more about the sordid mentality of the letter writer than it does of the topic they’re writing about.”
Now, far be it from me to appear ungrateful toward the sharp-eyed denizen, Dr. Manning, for his never-ceasing and ever-charitable willingness to point out questionable mindsets in our midst, but what exactly was he referring to?
Was his trademarked sanctimony aimed at the many angry right-wing letter writers who have and continue to demand that those with whom they disagree move to another country? No. Did it concern the many reactionary letter writers who have made subtle and not-so-subtle racist comments? Oh no.
Did John Manning insinuate the thankfully few right-wing writers who have made veiled threats against their progressive counterparts? No, he didn’t.
Instead, Manning’s vexation was meant for politically progressive letter writers who, for example, counter racism, Trumpism, and (a gasp) capitalism.
Yes, it’s shameful to draw attention to the generally toned-down yet blatant anti-black racism of many of this forum’s reactionaries. Likewise, it’s despicable to address the destructive socio-political nature of Trumpism.
And how vile it is to assert that humankind must no longer tolerate an economic system that has aggregated enormous sums of worker-produced wealth into the hands of a few, thereby causing social havoc among the social majority.
Manning doesn’t cite examples of our “sordid mentalit[ies]” because none exist. So, he cloaks his disdain for those who dare to oppose his reactionary worldview by attempting to create the illusion of our being bad people. It’s classic projectionism and dissimulation.
Finally, in an ageless example of paternalism, Jeanie Stephens stated that white people should give “guidance [to black people] when needed.” Wow.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
AI
W
ell, Folks, we survived Dat Old Debbil Y2K where computer systems were predicted by some savants to crash and crumble, unable to cope with the changes of the new millennium and thus leaving us in another Dark Age.
If truth be told, it possibly left us yet stronger and wiser here in AD 2022.
But, oops, hold on, Folks, here comes another Bugaboo. The Singularity. Where, as I understand it, our new toy, AI, Artificial Intelligence — and all them crafty, plotting computer gadgets — are soon gonna double team our mortal minds and butts, take over all our systems and communications and plummet us, slobbering and screeching, into that final abyss.
No way, you say? Then why is my new laptop doing this — this — this — this — this . . .
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
‘They’re’ taking
our guns and meat
I
n the past few months, these food plants have all exploded or caught fire.
Taylor Farms, Salinas, CA, Azure Standard Headquarters in Dufur, OR, Walmart Distribution Center in Indiana, Rio Fresh in Texas,
East Conway Beef & Pork in New Hampshire. Bonanza Meat in El Paso, TX, Cobb County Meat, Nebraska, Tyson Plant, Alabama, Hot Pocket Plant, Jonesboro. Made-Rite steaks, PA, Wisconsin River meats, Mauston, WI. Deli Star meat Plant, Michigan, Shearer’s Foods plant (explosion) Oregon, McCrum Potato Plant, Maine, Kellogg’s Plant, Memphis.
The news states a food shortage is on the way. I say they are planning a food shortage. Who are they? Did you notice it was mostly meat centers that were destroyed? Get rid of cows all part of the Green New Deal.
“They” blame it on the high cost of diesel for farmers and truck drivers which is part of the reason, but I call what’s happening. Sabotage. What would you call it? China is in lockdown and they’re people are starving to death. Are we next?
Like I’ve said in a few of my letters, Venezuela move over, here we come. Next will be the fall of the 2nd Amendment. A disarmed country falls to Communism. This Administration has got to go. Biden has not done one thing to help the American people, only destroy this country from within.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
