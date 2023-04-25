Watch the progress
I get my newspaper a few days late, so I just today read the story about the round about having a huge sculpture in the middle of it.
The roundabout I mention is it S -8 and 40th St., East. You have to be able to see on the other side of the roundabout, in order to know how to plan your entrance. From the picture, it looks like the view is blocked. I hope it’s just a picture and not reality. It could be lowered about 2 feet and probably be very successful.
I do feel sorry for the house at the corner having to have a roundabout in his front yard. I’ve driven that road for 39 years and I never realized that it needed a roundabout. The stop signs were added a few years ago and that seem to take care of the traffic.
I will watch the progress as they build it.
Rachel Roach
Tehachapi
Global warming
The text below is prompted by the listed articles. “New research sparks concerns that ocean circulation will collapse,” https://e360.yale.edu
“Study warns critical ocean current is nearing collapse. That would be a global disaster,” https://www.usatoday.com
“Scientists say ocean circulation is slowing. Here’s why you should care,” https://insideclimatenews.org
Limited to 300 words, I cannot educate an unfamiliar reader in climate science. As a scientific engineer, the best I can say is, if you love your grandchildren and great grandchildren read the articles listed above, and do everything possible to not block spending for Global Warming reduction.
Slowing ocean circulations majorly affect atmospheric jet stream paths. That is why the frequency and severity of USA Tornados have occurred, recent floods and hailstorms occurred in Saudi Arabia, Ref.: https://earthobservatory.nasa.gov
“Massive hailstorms and rainfall hit Saudi Arabia,” https://gulfnews.com
I cannot list all the recent unusual weather occurrences. All of the above are caused by accelerated Global Warming. Stop the usage of fossil fuels.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Blight on the neighborhood
There is a residential home on Elm Street, Lancaster, first home south of Ave J on west side, that has flatbed trucks dropping off used cars during day for multiple car displaying on his private property. At night he has barking guard dogs protecting inventory.
I’m asking all used car lot owners to file a complaint with city also about this activity.
This activity is illegal and a blight on neighborhood.
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
Conditioned by capitalist culture
I wrote, “...had the lion’s share of the wealth my labor power produced throughout my working life not been stolen from me through a bourgeois system of legality known as private profit, I would need neither pension nor Social Security payments.”
In reaction, Larry Kissam wrote, “Marsh’s April 5 letter ... was nothing but a ‘pity me’ trope because he has to live here and only enjoys the fruits of capitalism by default...”
Larry Kissam couldn’t logically refute that capitalists expropriate most of the wealth their wage slaves produce. So, he created a red herring, asserting that I somehow benefit from my exploitation, which is bizarre but unsurprising.
Kissam: “...his response was wrapped in his usual communist dogma.”
Marxism is anti-dogmatic. In its understanding of dialectics, Marxism recognizes that change is a constant. Marxists don’t consistently hold the same views because reality is constantly in flux, continually rupturing and changing. Throughout the decades, my writings have reflected that.
Larry Kissam: “That ... is the maximum depth of his philosophy that rests on the burnt pile of failed despotic economic systems in Soviet Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela.
I can only smile at Larry Kissam’s naivete toward Marxism’s deeply philosophical nature, particularly concerning dialectical materialism. And socialist experiments have been anything but failures.
On several occasions, I have shown the Cuban Revolution to have immeasurably improved the lives of Cubans, all of which have been strategically ignored by reactionaries. And the Chinese Revolution has nearly eliminated the extreme poverty that spurred the said revolution.
Those and other socialist experiments brought land reform and human services, including healthcare, education, and cultural enrichment, dramatically improving billions of people’s lives. That hundreds of millions of Americans have allowed themselves to be conditioned by bankrupted capitalist culture to believe otherwise isn’t something I have control over.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
