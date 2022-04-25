We’re all stardust
According to Carl Sagan, cosmologist extraordinaire, humans are made of the rarest material in the universe, stardust.
Stardust is the atoms themselves. Hydrogen and helium, the lightest atoms, came straight out of the Big Bang, while all the stardust was created later. Stars manufacture all the elements, but not in the same way. The top 4 elements are hydrogen, oxygen, carbon and nitrogen.
The proteins out of which our bodies are made are composed almost entirely of carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen (CHON). Proteins in our body are made of 20 amino acids, and only 1 of the 20 is made of other than CHON. Crystalline has 1 atom of sulfur. The nucleic acid that stores our genetic information is based on CHON plus phosphorus.
CHON is responsible for 97% of our body weight. Nitrogen comes from the collapse of medium size stars such as our sun, oxygen is created from the collapse of huge stars called red giants, and the carbon in our bodies is created from planetary nebula. Iron is created from exploding white dwarfs.
61% of our body weight is oxygen, 23% is carbon, 10% is hydrogen, 2.6% is nitrogen, 1.17% is phosphorus, 1% is calcium, and approx. 2% is other atoms.
How did all of the stardust get to planet Earth? Supernovas from all over our universe have exploded and sprayed their stardust to all corners of the universe.
How could stardust wind-up in each one of our bodies, precicely in the same amounts?
Seems like a task worthy of a Master of the Universe; shall we say — Almighty God?
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
Masking and vaccinations
Joe Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt President in US history. Everyone has read about title 42 being eliminated soon opening the door to more illegal immigration and the CDC appealing the mask mandate the court overturned, so what are the facts, because on the surface it seems these two CDC directives are counter to each other.
Regarding title 42, here is the official CDC determination. “After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19 (such as highly effective vaccines and therapeutics), the CDC Director has determined that an Order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary.
With CDC’s assistance and guidance, DHS has and will implement additional COVID-19 mitigation procedures. These measures, along with the current public health landscape where 97.1% of the US population lives in a county identified as having “low” COVID-19 Community Level, will sufficiently mitigate the COVID-19 risk for U.S. communities.”
However, regarding the Florida judge overturning the mask mandate for mass transportation, here is the CDC official response for an appeal. “It is CDC’s continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health. CDC will continue to monitor public health conditions to determine whether such an order remains necessary.”
The CDC says unvaccinated and untested immigrants from 54 countries entering illegally pose no threat, because if they get sick, we have the tools to cure them, but US citizens 97.1% regarded as low risk to COVID-19 must continue to wear masks on mass transportation because the risk of COVID is too high.
It’s obvious, you’re safe from COVID if we didn’t allow illegals to enter, but that won’t happen. Thanks Biden
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
