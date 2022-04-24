Musk and Abbott
Two thumbs up for Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
He’s giving the Feds a taste of their own medicine by busing newly arrived illegals to Wash. D.C.
Hopefully, it’ll have an effect on Dems so they’ll do something positive about illegal immigration.
Especially, now with huge increases of illegals flooding into our country from all over, not just from Mexico. But, don’t anyone dare hold their breath.
The Texas governor is as frustrated as everyone else watching the overwhelming damage being done to his state and our country with nothing being done about it. In the long run, America may not recover politically or culturally from this pathetic national mess.
He’s a leader who can take control and think outside of the box. As opposed to Uncle Joe who tries to shake hands with imaginary people, then gets lost trying to find his way off the stage.
Another two thumbs up for entrepreneur Elon Musk. The world’s wealthiest billionaire is trying to buyout Twitter by forcing a hostile takeover.
Another person in a place that is able to do something good, it takes courage and foresight to forge ahead for the sake of the country.
Twitter once was a decent company proving a platform for anyone wanting to express views on whatever suited them – ahh-h-h, free speech! But, then Twitter blundered and took a hard left turn. They became and embraced the ugly face of the woke mob and cancel culture. An un-American and unpatriotic stance.
It seems Musk is as fed-up with the socialistic fascist policies as are all other free thinking Americans.
Both men are leaders who are loyal Americans willing to standup and speak truth to power.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
Why?
Does any one out there know why we have the crazy offset street crossings along 20th St. East, between Ave R and S? Could it have been a surveyor, on a cold windy day, going out with his transit and a bottle of Jack Daniels? I seem to recall a retired County surveyor in our readership.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
God and science
Ray Freeman’s letter “No proof needed”, (April 13), contrasted religious belief with scientific progress.
Ray says, “A remarkable 95 percent of our universe is unknown. So at this point in time science can’t explain dark energy or dark matter.”
Science doesn’t claim to be able to explain everything, but it’s the only field of learning that shines a light into the darkness.
Ray mentions that the big bang happened 13.7 billion years ago. That discovery is an astounding scientific accomplishment. Thank you science!
Ever since people first walked the earth, they have asked the questions, “How did we get here? Where did Man come from?” Bronze Age civilizations often invented religions and superstitions in their search for answers. It wasn’t until the 1850’s that the theory of natural selection was put forward to explain diversity of species.
Jacob Bronowski in his book “The Ascent of Man” called it, “certainly the most important single scientific innovation in the nineteenth century.”
But Ray rejects Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution and natural selection because “It’s beyond my comprehension that all of this just ‘happened’.” That only proves one thing: Ray doesn’t understand how natural selection works.
Instead, Ray places his belief in something he can understand. “I’ve learned to treat every moment of my life as a gift from a higher power, and I’ll call Him God. Although I have never seen Him, I love Him and I believe in Him with all my heart.”
I feel exactly the same way about my primary care physician at Kaiser.
“I don’t worry about proving God’s existence,” says Ray. “I see signs of Him every day. And no one can disprove it.”
I don’t worry about disproving god’s existence. I see no signs of her. And no one can prove she does exist.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
The evil doers
Pure evil in Sacramento. Coming up soon before the California State Assembly is AB 2223 which will give abortionists the ability to conduct in California legal Infanticide.
This bill, proposed by State Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks of Berkeley, and co-sponsored by State Assemblyman Kevin Mullin of San Francisco, removes criminal liability from mothers in relation to “al pregnancy outcomes” including the death of a newborn for any reason during the period following birth.
This bill would delete the requirement that a coroner hold inquests for deaths related to or following known or suspected self-induced or criminal abortion. This bill could be interpreted to immunize a pregnant person from all criminal penalties for all pregnancy outcomes, including the death of a newborn for any reason during the “perinatal” period after birth.
Perinatal period is defined as the period from 22 weeks of pregnancy to up to 7 completed days of life. So, a mother, boy-friend, or a baby sitter can starve or beat or shake a 7 day old newborn to death and no one can investigate because under AB 2223, it is a “Perinatal Death.”
It is not enough California is the abortion capital of America, now the modern day Gov. Gavin “Herod” Newsom and his cohorts want to kill our infants. Stop this insanity, call your churches, Local Reps. This is not who we are. It’s time for us to pick up the whips and drive out these evil do-ers.
Peter Yablonski
Lancaster
Where did they go?
What happened to the company that was rebuilding the 14 FRY in Mojave? After Feb 28th, they took all their equipment and workers and left!
The North bound off ramp is still blocked, with cones and their blinking sign, even though every thing looks finished. At the north end the cement barriers are still there blocking the inside lane, narrowing every one into one lane for a short distance.
The South bound lanes are even worse as they are one lane, with cement barriers and large orange barrier cones from the beginning of the freeway to almost Backus rd. I know the ribbon cutting picture in January stated they would be finished bye the 28th of Feb. I didn’t think they would pull out with out finishing the job! Tax payer money wasted as someone else will have to clean up the mess!
Rex Welker
Mojave
Spring has sprung
This morning, Easter Sunday, while trying at the same time to read the Antelope Valley Press, have a jelly doughnut with warm milk, and dress for mass, I took time out to focus on “spring has sprung...”
Not only did this poetry lighten my heart, it called to mind warm memories of my only sibling, now dead, who possessed an enviable sense of humor, and the gift to make you laugh no matter how often he told the same joke.
He served in the Navy and always said those years on the USS Oriskany were the best of his short life. While on the Oriskany with a bunch of very young shipmates, some having done as he had and lied about their ages to be able to enlist, he first recited this poem when one of those homesick sailors remarked about it being spring and what he would be doing if he were home in Mississippi, on his family’s farm.
These “boys” had not yet found their sea legs and most were sick (literally) of being surrounded by water day in and day out. Attempting to lift each other’s spirits, they began to sing and tell jokes about spring.
Bubba’s poem, which I heard faithfully each spring until he was gone was — “Spring has sprung and grass has riz, I wonder where the flowers is?”
Thanks for the memories.
Irma Carroll Lindsay
Rosamond
