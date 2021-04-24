That explains a lot
The traditional Democrat party was mortally wounded on November 22nd, 1963 along with JFK. It was replaced by the failed “Great Society” programs that overall has been very harmful to American society. The traditional liberal wing of the party remains dominant in numbers but power is with the radical progressive wing. We can only hope the party can be rescued.
Previously an individual’s character, values, moral education, and common sense had been developed within the family and church. With the decline of both entities, schools, colleges, social media and government directive have replaced them.
The result has been the “cancel culture” mentality of today. Redefining, rewriting even falsification of the past is necessary to support current radical opinion. In Orwellian terms: “He who controls the past controls the future. Therefore reject the old-style understanding of the past.” Along with this line of thought renounce also traditional principles while laying claim to a different approach at the same time. The radical left definition of morality demands a rigid uniformity of belief; different views are greeted with smears, personal insults, insinuations and name calling.
Nowadays we are seeing a transformation of religious passion into the secular realm. The most avowedly secular progressives are also those most likely to moralize with their racial, sexual identity and gender politics being grounded in a distortion of mainstream Christianity.
“Critical Race Theory” specifically targets inequities as being the result of an inherently racist society, hence the disgusting, racist term “white supremacy” is presented as Gospel fact. Identity politics then becomes a matter of national policy; it demands conformity to an ideology that reduces us all to skin tone.
I forget the origin but it has been said “The obstacles to progress is not ignorance but the illusion of knowledge.” That explains a lot today.
John Manning
Palmdale
How do you like him now?
I had enthusiastically voted for Mike Garcia, who I believed was a breath of fresh air compared to the RINO establishment of weak, timid, and self-serving politicians like Steve Knight.
On 4/20, I was aghast by a post from the congressman, “Tonight I pray for the Floyd family, the jurors who undertook an extremely difficult job while performing their civic duty and all the particularly good men and women in blue protecting our communities, of which there are many. Once again, our judicial system worked, and justice prevailed.”
No, Mr. Garcia justice was not served in the truth since of the law as Derek Chauvin was a victim of political expediency by the mob rule who threatened the juror’s lives if they did not vote guilty. The bullying led by Garcia’s colleague Maxine Waters pushed for violence and called for defunding the police while having bodyguard protection got her way.
Garcia did not repudiate Waters for overstepping her bounds, shows a yellow streak in him. Had she been white, he would have exhibited the courage to rebuke her unbecoming behavior. It seems Garcia wants to please the village people who have complained that he has failed to represent their socialist and godless legislation bills. It seems the maverick congressman is offering an olive branch to his critics as he wants their respect and vote. How do you like him now?
David Durost
Lancaster
Justice
Justice for Black and Brown America is justice for all America.
Miguel S. Coronado
Lancaster
