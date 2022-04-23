A few things
Patrisse Cullors, a former founding member of Black Lives Matter, complained at a forum she was speaking at that the non-profit requirement to file a 990 is “triggering”.
Not exactly sure what is “triggering” about a requirement for a charity to supply transparency on funds taken in and funds spent. In my opinion charities that receive donations over $100K a year should be required to post a financial balance sheet on a publicly available government approved web site on a quarterly basis.
Nonprofits do not pay taxes on their donated income so they should expect to supply maximum transparency. Use of funds donated, who donated, and how the funds were used should be a priority for every nonprofit but especially those that control large sums of money. If a nonprofit does not want the transparency associated with filing a 990, they should become a taxable business.
Two California Assembly members are pushing a bill that would make a 4 day, 32-hour work week standard for companies with 500 or more employees. Not only do they want employees to work fewer hours weekly but also to receive the same pay as if they worked a 40-hour work week. Another example of government interference with industry.
President Biden is removing the ban of E15 blend gasoline for summertime use to address the excessive cost of gasoline. Less expensive gasoline sounds good until you consider that E15 blend gasoline supplies less energy per gallon than straight gasoline.
Additionally, E15 blend gasoline is banned in California due to increased air pollution issues. Another Biden mid-term election smoke screen.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Trouble in Tinsletown
Kim Kelly, while we’re on the subject of basketball, do you have a fav all-time laker? KB24 will always be my guy! followed by the retro Wilt.
So, the Lakeshow would be wise to remember Sharman’s schemes, though we all know they need younger talent to run the open court. Further... whats your opinion on the 2020 championship? “Bubble fraud” or has LBJ done enough to earn the respect of lakers fans? How about “Street Clothes” Anthony Davis? hah.
Sebastian Garcia
Lancaster
What benefits the city
My condolences regarding the recent death of Allen Williams Brown, Ms. Diana Beard-William’s husband.
Recently, Ms. Beard-Williams wrote her concerns about City Of Palmdale’s decision to rotate the mayor position annually among five City Council members. Palmdale Mayor Hoffbauer opposed saying that “We’re going backward. This isn’t an issue of power, but one influence in relation to other cities and Boards.” Hoffbauer wanted this to be “…placed in the hands of voters...” “Council Votes To Rotate Mayor Position”, AV Press, March 2022.
Beard-Williams wrote that City Of Palmdale’s “…wants to relive Lancaster’s nightmare. They are taking a step back in time. I fail to see how such a decision is a step forward.”
In 1995, the City Of Lancaster rotated the office of mayor among five City Council Members. Then Councilman George Runner “…decided to put the matter before the voters…” Two of the Councilmen stated “…that a directly elected mayor, serving a two-or four year term would be a stronger city spokesman and provide more continuity in city leadership.” “Voters Will Decide Whether to Switch to Directly Elected Mayor”, LA Times, March 1995
In Nov 1995, the voters “…approved the direct election of the Mayor of the City and approved a two-year term. In 2010, Measure M was passed to have a mayor elected to a four-year term starting in 2012. “City Of Lancaster Length Of Mayoral Term, www.ballotpedia.
The City Of Santa Clarita, however, started the rotation process since the city incorporated in 1987. Gail Ortiz, then public information officer, says, “the variety of leadership… has been very positive for Santa Clarita. The current system of rotating councilmembers into the mayor-ship is working well…” Is Santa Clarita Ready To Directly Elect Its Mayor?” www.insidescv.com, Nov 2004
In conclusion, the system chosen depends on what style benefits the city.
Vincent White
Lancaster
