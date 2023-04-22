Guess we’ll see
During his enter Presidency, the Corporate media hounded Trump, and branded him the next Adolf Hitler. Possibly worse than Attia. Definitely a fascist. But was he? What has he done to this country, that the democrats haven’t already done? Let’s keep score. N.B.A. style.
The biggest albatross is Trumps insistence that the election was stolen and J6. Agreed. But let’s take each event separately. According to CBS News, Hakeem Jeffries (the new minority speaker) said Trump could be illegitimate, a Russian asset, and a useful idiot.
Hillary launched the Russian hoax to prove Trumps illegitimacy. Now let’s talk J6. No doubt the violence was wrong. But Trump didn’t solicit violence. He merely said “ March peacefully. “ On the other hand, Ray Epps, who was at the capitol, was caught on video stating” we gotta go inside the building. “ Maxine Waters was recorded, inciting people to violence with a bullhorn. Why do Epps and Waters, get a pass? It a puzzle.
Not long ago, Trump pleaded not guilty to falsifying records over hush money paid to Stormy (not the song) Daniels. Yet, the F.B.I. falsified records to spy on trump. If I were an N.B.A. ref, I’d call a jump ball. Of course, I could be wrong. Guess we’ll wait until the fat lady sings.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Don’t believe it
Mr. Gordon V. Jefferson I am frustrated too.
I am frustrated with people that believe people made global warming. I am frustrated that they want to break our economy by not using oil.
Oil is the heart of our economy and if we stop using it we will become a third world country. You can believe all the communist propiganda you want to. But I do’nt fall for any of it.
The communist wants to break our economy and our nation and take it over. I do what I can to stop them.
David Cooper
Lancaster
Get it out
Re: AV Press article 4-12-‘23 “Book about transgender…”.
Wokism has now filtered down to our local schools and being taught to sixth graders. To kids who simply want ride bikes, play sports and video games.
The Westside Union School District apparently believes they have a right and duty to shove transgenderism down the throats of preteens whether or not parents like it.
These are people’s children and are not property of government via the schools. By the right of birth, parents the final say over their children in all things, which by definition includes education. The members of the Westside Board of Education should have enough common sense to see through the rhetoric of misguided and naive adults, including some teachers, who want to push this stuff on children as young as five.
One transgenderism book, “Born Ready:…” is recommended for kindergarteners thru 2nd grade by the California Dept. of Ed. Why? Because it “always makes you stronger when you are true to yourself and who you are…”. One has to be very dull to believe children in elementary school generally have the wherewithal and developmental maturity to understand these concepts. They do not. In fact, not all adults do. This is not education, it’s indoctrination.
Parents have the right and duty to standup to protect their children. Nor is this an issue of a child’s right to privacy as some have claimed. Minor children have no ‘rights’ to privacy other than what parents themselves have deemed appropriate.
Activist teacher, D. Dionne, said “…we need to keep listening and talking and find new solutions.”. Regardless of how “…irrational…” some may think this is, the only solution to this inflammatory controversy is to get it out of our schools.
Dave Walker
Palmdale
Draw your own conclusions
Section two of two. Trying to make scientific sense of an unruly universe.
And another example of a scientific model in action, dealing with something we can’t quite understand, dark matter.
All that keeps the stars in the galaxy is gravity. Like pretty much everything in the universe, galaxies rotate. Modern telescopes can see enough detail to discover that galaxies are spinning. As they spin around, the starts in them are trying to shoot off in a straight line.
The only think that stops them is a gravitational force pulling them toward the center of the galaxy. But there’s something wrong with this model. If the scientists calculate the masses of everything they expect to see in a typical galaxy, and add them all together, there’s not enough mass to hold the galaxy together at the speed it is spinning.
It should be spraying out the stars like a demented pin wheel. There must be something more, holding the galaxy together, than just the gravitational attraction of the matter that we know about.
Of course not all the matter in a galaxy is obvious. We can see the stars and glowing clouds of dust, but we can’t make out black holes or cold dust.
But even allowing for these things there should be 25 percent more mass. The most popular model to explain this phenomenon incorporates dark matter.
So the scientists say that around 70 percent of the universe must be dark energy to keep the expansion of the universe accelerating at the rate it is, and around 25 percent should be dark matter to hold the galaxy together. So the conclusion is about 95 percent of the universe is dark. So drawn your own conclusions.
God bless America.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
The mouse takes on DeSantis
I love how Ron DeSantis and his legal team were sleeping when Mickey’s team of lawyers quietly pushed through changes with the Disney-allied board that stripped power from the incoming, DeSantis-appointed board which would oversee the Reedy Creek Improvement District that allows the Disney company to manage the land that Walt Disney World, EPCOT sit on.
The mouse’s team of lawyers used what is known as the royal lives clause to continue managing the Reedy Creek Improvement District for 21 years “after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, King of England living as of the date of this declaration.” That’s roughly 100 years, assuming one of the King’s grandchildren lives to be 80.
This feud started when Disney would not bow down to DeSantis and his new law that limited classroom instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity. Disney objected to the law wants to help repeal it. DeSantis responded by targeting the Reedy Creek Improvement District that is has been in place for over 50 years.
DeSantis said Disney could “take a hike” if it didn’t like how the state was being governed. Gee whiz, I guess Ron does not understand or know that Disney is the state’s largest employer. In fact, an Oxford Economics study determined Disney dominates the Central Florida tourism industry that produces $75.2 billion annually for Central Florida.
Now being the sore loser, Ron DeSantis is threatening retaliation over Disney by threatening to build a prison or a competing theme park near the Magic Kingdom or even raising taxes on Walt Disney World. Ron DeSantis has declared thermonuclear war on a cartoon mouse. Talk about being a fascist. My guess is when you look up the word fascist, you see a picture of Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
Tell them no, governor
President Biden wants to impose a $40 monthly fee on home mortgages for low-risk loan buyers to support home mortgages for high-risk loan buyers.
Why should a person who earned a “good” credit rating (seven hundred or better) and therefore a low-risk borrower subsidize a borrower with a “lower than good” credit rating (699 or less) and therefore a high-risk borrower?
People work hard to earn and maintain a “good” credit rating; your credit rating is based on sound financial decisions you made not because the credit bureau assessing you are a good person. Issuance of mortgage loans to high-risk borrowers was a major factor in the housing market crash during the G.W. Bush administration. Why do we want to walk that road again?
Governor Newsom is considering a proposal by Utilities Corporations to charge flat rate fees for use of the utilities grid networks based on your income. This is in addition to the cost of actual electricity used fees.
Customers who bought in to solar installations are about to get shafted. I purchased solar and pay about $10 a month to use the SCE grid and buy electricity from SCE when I use more than I generate which is appropriate. With the figures announced in the proposal I will pay $52 for use of the grid.
This is a socialist proposal (relax Guy Marsh) better fit for Europe, Russia, or China. What a family earns is not the business of the utilities, it is an invasion of privacy in the first order.
Hopefully, the Governor will tell the regulators no, but this is a one-party rule state, so my hope does not spring eternal.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Equal justice
They say what goes around comes around in other words the boomerang effect or does it.
They also say that depends on what political party ones part of and supports.
1. Will the Attorney General of the state of Tennessee identify and arrest those radical protesters responsible for storming and disrupting the Tennessee state Capital and assaulting the Tennessee state police officers sent there to protect.
2. Will Hillary Clinton ever be held accountable for destroying subpoena emails and cell phone communications? how about paid for the fake Russia dossier.
3. Will Pelosi be held accountable for insider trading making $millions while serving in office and as speaker of the house, many wish they had her luck or as they say insight.
4. They say the big guy Biden and 9 family members received over $30 million from Russia China and Ukraine while in office as VP under Obama. What does China have on Biden can any one say for one...refusal to investigate the origins and spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Meanwhile Democrats claim “no one is above the law” which many in America today question and rightly so. Leaving one thinking what ever happened to equal justice under the law.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Chromosomes determine sex
Joe Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt President in US history.
Joe Biden wants to change Title 9 a civil rights law from 1972, which protects sex-based discrimination in any school or education program. Sports is considered an education program.
Joe wants to change the sex word to allow so called Transgender males to unfairly compete in women’s sports.
The House just sent a bill to the Senate to protect Title 9. All Democrats voted against it and Chuck Schumer says it is dead in the Senate. The fact is this is about power, the right by the government to control your life.
The Democrats care about votes, but not voters. I did some research and here are the facts. Your sex male or female is determined by Chromosomes, XY in males and XX in females. There is no drug, no operation, no cross dressing, no therapist, or different name that can change that.
Therefore, there is no such thing as “Transgender” as it applies to sex. If you were born a male or female, that is how you will die.
Transgenders therefore have no rights beyond what every other person in the country enjoy, no more and no less. I personally don’t care how one identifies, but leave the rest of us alone, stop complaining and asking for special privileges which quite frankly you are not entitled to.
School boards that continue to push this woke theory, need to be removed by the voters.
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
‘Illiterate and enslaved’
Teaching at the college and university level for 42 years it became apparent that students entering had difficulty with the English language, that they did not read at grade level (grade 12), and did not possess the reading breadth the high school graduate should have been exposed to.
Asking High School principals and School District Superintendents if their graduates were reading at grade level, they confirmed that they were not.
They confided they are happy if their graduates are reading at an 8th grade level. Translation: the 12th grade graduate (the high school senior), with a high school diploma, is reading at less than 8th grade.
Current studies on California reading state that about 32% of our students read at grade level. That equates to 68% are not proficient in reading.
Some retort, “well that is because of the immigrants and vast number of languages spoken”.
Two of my cousins were born in Japan. Their first language was Japanese. When their parents brought them home to America, they were immersed in elementary school with no English-as-a-Second language classes.
They learned English from teachers who taught phonics, that old technology that is the least expensive to teach reading!
These American cousins work in demanding trades, and each read and speaks 3 to 5 languages.
One educator said that it would take a lot more money to increase reading proficiency. Really! The taxpayer has to pay more to have the classroom teacher to do the job they were hired for?
Prior to the end of slavery in this nation, many southern states law declared it illegal (a felony) to teach a slave to read. Why the prohibition? If a man learned how to read, he would learn how to free himself.
Apparently, today, educational leaders want our children illiterate and enslaved.
Richard Skidmore
Lancaster
