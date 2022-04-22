Wind turbine
Palmdale Water District understands Mr. Jacobs’ concerns about the wind turbine. While down times are frustrating, the wind turbine still benefits our customers.
The net metering agreement with SCE allows the District to directly offset electric costs by using power from the wind turbine and sell unused power. It also keeps the Leslie O. Carter Water Treatment Plant on a renewable electric rate.
The delays in getting needed parts affect the electric generation savings but not the lower rate structure. As shown in the reprinted letter, there have been times in the last 18 years when the wind turbine was down for a period of time. The current outage is due to the difficulty of finding parts, making parts, and having them shipped from Europe.
The District has begun researching options for continuing with a similar, sustainable way to reduce the electric cost of treating water as this wind turbine reaches the end of its useful life.
Dennis LaMoreaux
Palmdale
Political power
When a description of the New York sub way shooter was made public many reporting news agencies refused to add color. It is upmost important when a description of a possible suspect is given as follows...gender, color, height, weight, approx. age and a full description of what the subject was wearing and a direction the suspect was last seen going. As it turns out the subway shooter openly hates Whites, Latinos and Asians. Proving once again hate comes in all colors. Frank R. James is a terrorist plain and simple now let justice be served.
What if.....an under cover/off duty police officer or a private citizen with a Concealed Weapons Permit was present during this terrorist attach, one well aimed shot could of stopped it.
Wouldn’t you know it the Mayor of New York Eric Adams stated what Ive known all along and been saying for years. Black lives only matter to the BLM movement when theres an incident involving a White Police Officer and a Black individual while ignoring the thousands of Blacks shot and killed yearly by other Blacks across the inner cities of America.
In my opinion BLM is a total failure they thrive on hate victimhood hopelessness and donations through fear and intimidation. Meanwhile Black unemployment and crime is higher, talk about being street pimped for political power.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Thanks for
the correction
Dear Mr. Nickel, i read your letter to the A.V. Press on Easter Sunday, titled. Madam Butterfly was Japanese.
Thank you for your correction.
I knew she was Japanese. I saw the movie. Talor swift made a wonderful Madam Butterfly. I can only hope my mistake, doesn’t cost me a trip to the confessional booth. nevertheless. I find your honesty refreshing.
Since were being honest. I’d like to share some truth with our fellow readers. Despite efforts by Washington D.C. and the media to convince us otherwise. We are not red America, versus blue America.
We are one. As in; e pluribus unam. Once everybody gets that through there thick skulls.
I predict Uncle Sam’s resurrection. Once again thanks. Hope you, our fellow readers, and the staff at A.V. Press, had a wonderful easter.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.