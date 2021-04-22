In response
I’m one of those conservatives that George Jung finds so distasteful. But with Trump out of office he still finds it necessary to defend the democrat non accomplishments by silly name calling and tunnel vision.
But with your questionable facts showing, all is not so wonderful in Biden/Harris land.
Much of what you claimed about Biden were the result of actions taken by Mr. Trump. Since being elected, thousands have lost their very good paying jobs because of the keystone pipeline closure and gasoline prices have skyrocketed. Nothing from Biden as to why he stopped a project that was 90% complete. The environmental disaster that has resulted in trains and trucks having to haul the oil is incalculable.
The press was kept away from the border disaster that Biden is allowing to fester. VP Harris who has the responsibility of dealing with the problem has never been to the southern border. The jails and cages, built by Obama/Biden, are full and all they do is to throw money at the problem that would be not exist if the wall was complete.
The covid vaccination progress, as acknowledged by Biden, would have been much slower had Trump not had his program “Operation Warp Speed.”
Finally, 74,000,000 people voted for Trump (and maybe many more) and they cannot be ignored as a political force. Most of these people do not like the quirky politics of the democrats, they don’t like foreigners and aliens put first as do the democrats, they believe in law and order and the constitution and they believe in honest elections.
It is easy to bash and belittle and invent cutesy names but it is harder to develop and support meaningful programs and honest government. The kind of government the democrats don’t support.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Christianity and racism
Guy Marsh wrote an article “Christianity and Racism” that is so hateful it demands a response.
Among other things, Mr. Marsh states “White Christians are not only self-righteous and complicit relative to racism, they have perpetuated white supremacy” and “Promoting the Christian bible which encourages slavery, racism and white supremacy.”
I encourage and support free speech and opinions; however, Mr. Marsh has made these statements as fact not opinion. They serve no useful purpose except to divide people and promote hatred. This is exactly what the Nazi’s promoted regarding the Jews in WWII to turn public opinion against people based on religious belief.
These statements also go contrary to the civil rights act of 1964 regarding discrimination based on religion among other things regardless of whether you are black white or any color.
Mr. Marsh goes on to say “Black Christian churches help preserve the brutal disenfranchisement of black people.” I believe all Christian churches use the same bible. Furthermore, every Christian church I know of welcome White, Black, Hispanic and every other race, and no they don’t have to enter through separate doors.
Mr. Marsh states as fact that “Christianity promotes a class divided capitalist system.” You are partially right Christianity does promote capitalism but not class divided capitalism. Capitalist are innovators, developers of new ideas, creators of new products and new businesses that employ anyone who want to work. Capitalists want to get ahead through the free market system, not to divide based on race, it makes no sense.
Mr. Marsh there are plenty of countries that prohibit capitalism and persecute religious freedom and no one will stop you from paying a visit, however once you arrive, you may not be able to leave.
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
It’s not too late
It is too bad that enrollment at AVC has dropped in the Fall semester. My suggestion: let the AVC schedule of classes (https://www.avc.edu/information/schedule) show the Fall semester, not just Spring and Summer. Not too late!
David Wilkinson
Sylmar
On race and racism
I read an opinion letter written by Andres Garcia Jr. of Littlerock in the AV Press dated 4-6-21 and was amazed by his courage in speaking truth at the risk of being labeled a racist.
One only has to look at the overall crime statistics to realize the high number of crimes committed by Black against Whites, Latinos and Asians. Let us not forget Black on Black crime which is totally ignored by the 90% White make up of the BLM movement that suffers from white guilt.
Dating back to the 1960s many protest ending in violence a large percentage of White radical middle class Marxist present stirring the pot. Trying to unite the Black and Brown population as victims of the establishment. A old tactic still used today in gaining and maintaining power over minorities in the political numbers game. In L.A we called these radical Whites Guerillos, which is a street slang meaning scared Whites making themselves as the Great White Hope for minorities.
To fight this division that is destroying America we must realize its a Marxist ideology thats pushing division by blind and misguided minorities. The liberal media also plays a big part in creating tension by selective bias news reporting propaganda therefore swaying public opinion.
We need real leaders that focus on what unites not divides us while protecting all of our constitutional rights. We cannot hold any one responsible for atrocities and injustices of the past for that would be like taking one step forward the one step back and expecting progress. Hate pushed by Marxism comes in all colors.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
