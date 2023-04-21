He didn’t start the fire
We’re at war. The majority are clueless. The general population doesn’t know what’s happening, they don’t know what they don’t know. It’s an internal war, destroying our country within.
We’re being ruled by the 1%. It’s Christians, against Atheist, Right to Life, against abortionists. Blacks against whites. Gays, against straights. Criminals against police and law and order. Transgender men, compete against women athletes. (Men against women) Parents cast as terrorist resisting CRT and concerned what their child learns. Drag Queens want children as audience. Elites, versus the middle class, which is diminishing rapidly. and everything is raciest.
Nothing but turmoil, under this administration. It’s all part of the big plan. Guns are the problem. A post stated, “My teacher said Guns kill people. That’s like, my pencil made me fail the test”. Biden, on day one, didn’t need to do anything.
Our country was on cruise control under Trump. Look at it now. Walgreens, Walmart, Sprouts, J.C Pennys, Sears and Starbucks are just a few big stores, closing their doors, in many large cities. They cannot ensure the safety of employees, and no profits due to thief. Laws protect criminals.
It’s a misdemeanor if stolen goods are under $950, Max sentence, 6 months. Who made this law? Who checks this? Insane. Crime is skyrocketing.
Thank you, Biden Administration, for letting George Soros, yank your chain. Soros bankrupted many small countries and is banned from entering them. He now lives in ours; the USA is his next big conquest. Our country is crumbling, and Biden is leading the charge.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
Wow
Everyone is talking about AI and how it could take over things in this world. Does anyone Remember the movie 2001 a space Odyssey were Hal tried to take over the ship. The movie was made in 1968. They saw that way back then. Wow.
Betty Holtfreter
Clarksville, Tenn.
Clean up the mess
Steve Brewers letter concerning Bill Clinton brokering the nuclear weapons to Russia from Ukraine was spot on and I would like to add something to it, that was in lieu of a debt owed to Russia that left them short on cash so Slick Willie let Russia have a giant garage sale in our country with assault rifles.
This was the biggest executive scofflaw ever because he allowed the Russians to sell over 11 million military SKS assault rifles in the USA...it gets worse because he used executive powers to declare the SKS a relic and a curio meaning they could be sold cash and carry without a background check or a waiting period but only the Russian SKS, none of the clones from other countries, antitrust?
I’m a firm supporter of the Second Amendment but I was adamantly opposed to selling assault rifles like candy to anyone with $75 in their hands...any gang banger could own one...sounds unbelievable but it’s available on Google.
Today, Faux Joe wants to confiscate all semi automatic firearms, the democrats should be forced to take every Russian SKS off our streets and clean up the mess they created before they are allowed to mention any more gun laws.
Clinton prostituted his values many times over on that one and left office a wealthy man.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
Am I right?
Correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t the climate scientists who predicted a dry winter, just days before the beginning of one of the wettest winters in history, the same climate scientist that are telling us what the average earth temperature will be 100 years from now?
Biff Baker
Antelope Acres
