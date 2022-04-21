Looking good
Once again the economy of California looks good. In February employers added a whopping 138,000 new jobs, which was 20% of all employment gains nationally.
Michael Bernick, a former director of the Employment Development Department, stated that it was “a staggering jump.” Almost all areas showed significant gains.
Ten out of eleven industry sectors added jobs in February. In the past 13 months 12 states added jobs. We ranked third in the nation. Thank you Governor Newsom and President Biden.
The nation’s economy is also getting better. Paul Krugman, the highly respected economist, declared that inflation will be going down before November.
One-half of inflation is because of high gas prices, but gas prices are already dropping and wholesale gas has tumbled down by 50%.
Prices at the pump are lagging, not because of Joe Biden, but rather because of the greed of the big oil companies.
Used car prices are going down and businessmen are cutting prices to move products and goods stuffed away in inventories. Mitch McConnell is fearing that inflation has had its day. Republicans hate it when the middle class and poor benefit. What a shame.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
Not a hawk
Mr. Biden, early in his political life, may have beeen a “hawk,” I cannot say, but today, he is anything but ... his huge failure in Afghanistan, where he abandoned up to 2,000 Americans and 20,000 loyal Afganis, he spoke harshly about every time Mr Trump took out a terrorist leader, and, in his time as V.P., was against Mr Obama’s decision to kill Bin Laden ...
Exactly none of these are hawkish, Mr. Marsh, and you are too smart to believe that ... Mr. Biden is not now, or ever was, a “hawk...” more like a opossum would fit better —
I stand by all I wrote. Even many democrats say Mr Putin was emboldened by Mr Biden’s weaknesses as a leader, and you, sir, know it is true.
Watch those who want his job, turn on him after the mid-term blood-bath that is going to happen ...
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Solar minimum
The earth is now in a solar minimum. The current solar minimum started in 2020 and will last until 2053. The earth’s temperature will drop slightly during this period just as it warmed slightly before the current cooling period.
All this occurred without us tweeking the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere.
Vance Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
Lakers record
Regarding the Lakers problems. They need to remember a man named Bill Sharman and his knowledge of basketball.
He knew the best way to win was an open court. He led the team to the first NBA title for Los Angeles and the team had a winning streak of 33 in a row, a record that still stands today.
Kim Kelly
Lancaster
