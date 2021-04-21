Hero?
Is Joe Manchin a hero? You tell me how he votes on climate change mitigation, and I will give my answer.
Trillion Trees? Nope. Direct Air Capture? Nope. A price on carbon with cash-back to all Americans? Yes.
Jan Freed
Los Angeles
Three points
Watching the dodger game in San Diego Sunday, don’t they require masks down there? So many of the people in the stands are not wearing a mask at all and don’t even have one draped around their neck.
Or is San Diego County more open than LA County? Second point. We don’t need a roundabout at 40th and S-8. It has a four way stop and it has had for over a year and that seems to be doing a very good job on safety. Everybody gets a turn that way too.
Thirdly I’d like to ask why is it that swimming pools can be open but our water park cannot be? And thank you to our mayor for doing Saturday cleanups. I think it’s a catching attitude around town for people to independently do a little cleanup.
Rachel Roach
Palmdale
The ‘facts’
In Orwell’s book 1984, Winston Smith had the job of taking facts, and rewriting them for the news to fit the Party’s Narrative, or the “truth.”
If we have not gone down the “rabbit hole,” we are living in an Orwellian era.
“We choose truth over facts.”
— Joe Biden
While not having a definition of “truth,” Socrates believed in questioning everything and examining facts.
Truth is a perception created by ones mind, and affected by cognitive constraint satisfaction. Facts can be proven, or disproven. Truth is a liquid concept, and many times manipulated for a purpose.
“You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.”
— Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan (Sociologist; Democrat)
Rear Admiral David Glasgow Farragut, in the Battle of Mobile Bay said, “Damn the torpedoes. Full speed ahead!”
It appears that some “so-called” journalists today have a motto of, “Damn the facts. Full speed ahead on our narrative.”
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo stated that police reform will not happen “...until white people’s kids start getting killed...”
Why is he not fired?
Here are the facts:
R.D. Smith
Lancaster
Republicans too
Mr. White’s letter opened my eyes. I can see clearly now, Rev. Franklin Graham is white, evangelical, and probably supported President Trump. I see why he supported the letter.
I was not ignoring anything. There was only one thought on my mind: this man should not be falsely accused. His father, Rev. Billy Graham, personally took down the ropes that segregated Black people at his meetings in the south. I saw him on TV taking down the ropes. He was very upset that the ropes were there. Therefore, I did not believe that letter was true about his son.
Many white evangelical ministers are good people. My brother, who is a mostly white evangelical minister, would often say from the pulpit: “I wish we could get more Black people in this church.” He probably supported President Trump.
Please don’t judge people as being racist just because they are white, evangelical, and supported President Trump. Please give credit where credit is due. As Jesus said, “Let us love one another.” I believe He meant Republicans, too.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
In jeopardy
The welfare of America is in jeopardy during the Biden administration.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
