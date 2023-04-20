Real beer, not swill
I stopped drinking Budweiser years ago. It always gave me gas.
Bud light is what I would call, “Swill”.
I think it’s only appropriate that Anheuser Busch chose Dylan Mulvaney to represent this inferior product.
I had the opportunity to visit Berlin Germany and taste the real Budweiser, brewed in Czech Republic.
It was ambrosia compared to American Bud.
The Germans know their beer. The German Purity Law of 1516 makes sure of it.
Here in the United States, it’s all about sales, which Tik Tok influencers are supposedly at the helm of now.
But Budweiser isn’t subjecting anyone to anything.
The paying public always decides what they will be subjected to, and the paying public have spoken, regardless of what the woke mafia label them.
If you really want to enjoy a nice beer garden experience, go to a local alcohol distributor and purchase a 5-liter mini keg imported from Germany.
April 23 is the 507th anniversary of the German Purity Law, aka German Beer Day.
Get some girls in Lederhosen to dance a jig as you all enjoy this epic juice.
You won’t even get a hangover.
Perhaps visions of invincibility and world conquest.
Grill some brats and let your hair down.
Unlike Dylan, you’ll be enjoying some real beer, and not overtly marketed swill.
Mitchell Seyfer
Palmdale
A lake of fire
Before beginning, every year I celebrate two birthdays at once: my wife and stepdaughter’s birthday fell on Easter this year. Happy Birthday to them both.
Confession means “a statement – made by a person or …acknowledging some personal fact that the person …would ostensibly prefer to keep hidden.” This year, I’m prepared to mention things I’ve not written before.
For several weeks at night when I go to the bathroom, I keep hearing people screaming, and I see flames. Jesus talked about Hell more than he did about heaven. Many ministers avoid this subject.
If Jesus did not exist, why is Easter and Christmas celebrated? John 3:16: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”
Hell is a place reserved for people who do not accept Jesus. John 3:18: “Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe is condemned already because he has not believed in the name of the only Son of God.”
Religions need to be compared to the Bible. Catholics believe in purgatory (temporary place to remove sin before going to heaven), but purgatory is not mentioned in the Bible. The Bible tells of the rich man who goes to hell and never gets out: “send Laz’arus to dip the end of his finger in water and cool my tongue; for I am in anguish in this flame.” (RSV) Luke 16: 24
The worst part of it occurs after the rapture of Christians and the 7-year tribulation period. (Matthew 24: 36-41; Revelation 6) The people in Hell will be sent to the Lake of Fire. (Revelation 20:14)
If hell’s bad, how is the Lake of Fire? For people who don’t believe this, ask yourself: What if you’re wrong?
Vincent White
Lancaster
Hush, hush
Possibly, I’m not alone here. So, imagine -- it’s just breaking light, when “the jocund day stands tiptoe on the misty mountaintops.”
Too early to bolt from the blankets or even remember the tasks that lay ahead. Unencumbered, your unruly prefrontal neurons, those tardy little imps and gluons, are free to gambol and stomp about and whomp up some things barely remembered. (But, oops, too late for Christmas.)
I thought it was Bretonne but according to this smartalecky gadget on my desk, it is Provencal: “ Un flambeau, Jeanette Isabel “ -- “Bring a torch Jeanettte Isabela; bring a torch to the cradle run.”
We used to sing - amid swirling snowflakes on Christmas Eve. -- “hush, hush, Beautiful is the mother; hush, hush, beautiful is her son.” (Did I mention tardy?)
And thanks to the late Willie S. for looking the other way while I filched a line from his “Romeo and Juliet.” (You know, up there - at the front end.)
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Atomic energy is the answer
So, the doddering old fool in the White House, Mr. Biden, is pushing for 100% electric vehicles in a short time.
Now before all you folks who will write and claim that it is “the future” of transportation, maybe you need to listen to those who are many times more intelligent than almost last in his class, in colleges, Joe Biden. That’s correct. 76th our of 85, law school ... and mid do late 500’s, in Delaware, out of 700 plus.
Folks who know will tell you: That our main enemy is China. Where are the metals found that are needed to produce that huge number of batteries that this stupidity will require? Thats correct: China. Think over payments, etc.
Don’t they grow on trees? No, children, that is a lie from fools who think there will be no changes in quality of life when all the EV’s are the only option. Did you know, it is estimated that producing, mining and making, some 800 million EV cars and trucks, and the batteries needed, will produce more than one trillion with a T, tons of: unuseable waste. Where will China dump that load? Be on the oceans of the world.
As of today, not one country has the wherewithall, to have electrical grids in place, with enough back-up, to be able to charge 50,000,000 EV’s, at the same time, without disastrous results ...
Parts, including batteries, will be needed. Think they will be free? Wrong. Think you will be able to buy “extras” in advance? Wrong. Expensive? Stupid question. Every cent spent, makes China stronger.
What will work, with little downturn, and no China involvement, is atomic energy. Yes. Nukes. We already do it. Cleaner, quieter, no dependence on Non-Americans.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.