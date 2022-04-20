The good ’ol station wagon
The government has no clue how much pain has been caused by the unnecessary rise in gasoline prices.
A commute to the San Fernando Valley in a car that gets 25 mph will cost over $70 for a single days commute. My pool guy puts $50 of gas in his tank each day to service his customers. People can’t sustain this and the proposed efforts by our President will reduce the cost of gasoline only a few cents if at all.
Our country has vast oil reserves. During the Trump years we became oil independent. In Dec of 2020 I purchased gasoline for $1.75/gallon in Yuma, AZ. Seems like a good time to increase oil drilling.
Our economy is built around the car. Without one we can’t get to work or enjoy most of SoCal. And with the outrageous gas prices, electric cars are being pushed as the answer.
Well, the gasoline cost would go down but our electric power bills will just shoot up. Some estimates are $5-$10/day. (And remember, our governor advised electric car owners to suspend charging them last summer in order to conserve power) But lets all run out and buy one anyway.
The Motor Trend car of the year is called the Lucent and it is made in Phoenix. (1000 horsepower elec motors, 0 -60 in 2 sec) Can’t get one of those though, their entire yearly production is sold out at $178,000 each and you can’t get a Tesla or other electric car because they are over $45,000 each and there aren’t any in the dealerships either.
As a retired person, I’m not going to rush out a buy an electric car. My gas powered 2019 station wagon will just have to make it until I can’t.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Room key project
The text below is prompted by the AV Press article, “Homeless project gets award from state,” published Friday, April 15, 2022.
This article explains the outstanding work that has been accomplished and planned to convert two motels, located on Sierra Highway, the Sands and Tropic to shelters for our Antelope Valley homeless. These conversions will provide 38 units.
The nonprofit Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission will operate the conversions and provide supportive service space. The funding for these supportive activities are provided by the State’s “Homekey” Project.
In addition, Los Angeles County received an additional $5.5 million from the Homekey Project to acquisition and rehabilitate an additional 20 room hotel. An outstanding usage of the state’s surplus funds.
The Los Angeles Homelessness Services Agency will determine who out of the L.A. County homeless population will be chosen to occupy these refurbished facilities.
History: March 2020, due to the COVID pandemic, Governor Newsom, established the Roomkey Project. Because of the pandemic, many hotels/motels had very little occupancy.
Thus, the state and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) paid willing motel/hotel owners, a $85.00 daily rate to house homeless individuals and families.
Due to the funding limitations, at the time, these stays were limited to three months each.
Due to the un-desirability of renting to homeless, only a fraction of the available rooms were occupied.
At the end of each three month stay, homeless people that were not able to find alternate housing, were dumped back onto the street.
It was not clear within the subject article how long the state Roomkey Project funding will last.
At least 38 less of the more than 5,000 recorded homeless in the Antelope Valley will not be troubled by the coming Lancaster City measure H.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Yellow blue bus
Someone once wrote, “Your mind is a garden, your thoughts are the seeds. You can grow flowers or you can grow weeds”.
These “flowers” are in sync with the inspiration of the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine. The colors represent golden fields of grain under a clear blue sky.
The pronunciation of the words yellow, blue and bus become a powerfully compassionate sound recognizable to a Russian.
To say I love you in Russian (Ya lublu vas) sounds like “yellow blue bus” (say it fast) in English. It’s not spot on pronunciation but a Russian will know you are saying “I love you”.
Ukraine, yellowbluebus!
Ian Hall
Palmdale
