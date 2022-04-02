Best wishes
I read on the March 27, 2022 AV Press that Mr. Warford (Valley Life Section) was writing his last piece. I was sadden to read this but I understand. I always enjoyed his articles.
I wish him, like I’m sure many people in the this valley, the best. He kept it professional, clean, funny, and always entertaining.
Sandra Shields
Palmdale
You might like Putin if ...
I
n a recent poll, only 4% of Americans approve of Putin.
In the AV it has to be around 10%, and AV Press letter writers would reach at least 20%. Here are a few realities to see if you are a Putey lover.
1. Trump said on numerous occasions he believes that Putin is a very smart man. If you agree with Trump, you are a fan of Putey.
2. Tucker Carlson has announced that he really likes Putin because he never called Carlson a racist, which, of course, he is. If you want to pretend that you aren’t a racist, then you probably love Putey.
3. If you hope Russia beats the hell out of Ukraine, killing thousands of people, including women and children, you’re a Putey man.
4. When this war is over, Russia will again send oil to the US, and the price of gasoline will go down a bit. If you can’t wait to tank up with Russian gas, you’re a Putey man.
5. If you liked Benito Mussolini a lot, you will love Putin.
6. If Russia wins the war with Ukraine and you just love the idea because you can jump all over Joe Biden, who worked his butt off to get NATO strong again, after Trump tried to destroy it, you’re Putey’s kind of guy.
7. If you are part of the Republican base you are, indeed, a Putey guy.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
What a comfort
When something untoward was said about me, my husband immediately positioned himself closer to me, squeezed my hand and gave me a quick hug and a kiss. What loving comfort.
His first priority was always for the victim and only then did he deal with the transgressor. His calm peaceful manner was very effective. His attitude toward strife has served us well and we will celebrate 60 years of marriage this June.
Mr. Smith, hitting people who make stupid remarks does not make them smarter.
Sandi Duvall
Palmdale
Missing something?
Joe Biden will go down as the worst and most corrupt President in US history.
I would like to respond to the comments from Gordon Jefferson March 30, regarding my opinion on Sarah Raskin’s nomination to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, that I was so misleading and uninformed and if I had read a climate report he cited, I would not have written my opinion about Sarah Raskin.
To begin I never mentioned a single word about climate change. I happen to believe the climate is changing, but I’m a capitalist and when the price of a Tesla including lifetime costs such as battery replacement is less than a Chevy Impala we will transition to electric vehicles.
My comment that Raskin had written articles suggesting the Federal Reserve discourage banks from funding energy companies and the potential impact on society is 100% true, anyone can google Raskins writings.
Mr. Jefferson your comment that Biden, Raskin and the Federal Reserve are trying to save our planet is just garbage. Last year Biden took half of his administration to a climate conference in Scotland on 11/1/2021 and if you recall, he fell asleep. At the end both Russia and China said no thanks to Bidens climate proposals.
Joe Biden just announced his 2023 budget calling for more taxes and more money to middle America stating they are struggling from inflation, yet his transportation secretary wants to build charging stations in poor neighborhoods.
Am I missing something, Biden says the middle class is struggling and the transportation secretary thinks the poor can afford $60,000 electric vehicles?
Mike DeBry
Palmdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.