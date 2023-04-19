The war continues
There are always several significant stories that receive very little attention from the media. Here are two that are worth examining.
Several weeks ago the Spanish parliament approved legislation expanding abortion and transgender rights for teenagers, while making Spain the first country that will entitle workers to paid menstrual leave.
The driving force behind these laws was Equity Minister Irene Montero of the left wing coalition government. The changes to sexual and reproductive rights will mean that 16 and 17 year olds can get an abortion without parental consent.
The abortion laws build on legislation passed in 2010 that represented a major shift for a traditional Catholic country, moving Spain into one of the progressive nations in Europe. Wow! Change for the better is possible.
Additional reforms include allowing citizens over 16 years old to change their legally registered gender without medical supervision. These initiatives have met strong opposition from the right wing. Sound familiar?
You may have heard about the battle going on with Walt Disney Co. in Florida, led by Chief Executive Bob Iger, and the state’s governor Ron DeSantis. The trouble broke out when Disney took a public stand on Florida’s so-called Don’t Say Gay legislation, which bans public school districts from discussing sexual orientation. DeSantis lashed out, to strip the company’s self governing powers of its parks in Florida.
Iger declared that a company has a right to freedom as speech, just like individuals do. He pointed out that Disney is the state’s largest taxpayer, that it employs more than 75,000 workers and that millions of visitors come to the state to visit because of Disney World. It looks like DeSantis has lost this battle, but the war against “woke” continues. Stay tuned.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
No one cares
I was recently watching the 1979 Monty Python movie, “Life of Brian”, and saw a scene that at the time was brilliant satire. One of the revolutionary group’s members, Sam, announced that he wanted to be a woman and have babies.
The other members treated him like he was crazy and promptly (and correctly) informed him that he cannot be a woman and most assuredly, not have babies. That was satire folks but is now some people’s entrenched reality. Of course, that doesn’t make it our reality or any less of a mental illness.
However, what is worse, is that this “thinking” has infected medicine, teaching, government and even so-called woke corporations. This “thinking” has gone so far that it condones child mutilation (gender changes on minors).
I’m positive that there is no reconciliation, no common ground, no understanding between moral and sane people and this strange and irrational thinking. This is what I would call mental illness in the extreme. Anyone out there want this forced on their kids or grandkids?
If an adult wants to wear supersized breasts, dress as a drag Queen or cross dress, have at it. If an adult wants to sever body parts and take hormones, they can do that too. Just stay the Hell away from minors and do not expect the rest of us to pretend along with you. And you can keep all your creative pronouns to yourself as no one cares.
Matthew Ditzhazy
Palmdale
The genie is already out
From education to health care, to rolling back our Medicare benefits, to disrupting our identified polling places and putting gerrymandering on their Top 10 to do list, to providing false stories to steal our precious vote, to warehousing not teaching far too many students, ... please open your eyes and see that Rome is burning and only consistent voting by you will put out the many fires the GOP has started across America.
Our ancestors passed an America full of promise to us that was fueled by a desire to do better for current and future generations. Today, Republicans are interested in turning the clock back to days that were dark and absent of hope for far too many of us.
While they are laser focused on saturating the country with their extremely conservative and evangelical ideology, they have specific objects in areas like health care and education.
For example, college diversity initiatives are under fire because they “foment radical and toxic divisions.”
And when one bill for nullifying such initiatives fails they simply rewrite it, switching the wording to align with a new model fashioned by conservative think tanks like the Manhattan Institute and Goldwater Institute, a pair of conservative think tanks based in New York and Arizona.
Unless such public policy attacks stop, I am envisioning America imploding because the genie is already out of the bottle
Diana Beard~Williams
Lancaster
