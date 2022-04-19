A falsity
In response to Gordan Jefferson’s “Capitalism must bend to reality [regarding the climate catastrophe],” David Stilwell wrote, “This is at the core of the liberal agenda to bring down the US and erode our freedoms to where ours would be another broke socialist government.”
Notice that Gordan Jefferson said, “Capitalism must bend...” He didn’t write, say, “Capitalism must be eradicated.” Instead, he effectively called for further reforms of the capitalist system regarding fossil fuels.
So, Stilwell’s reactionary posture to Jefferson’s comment was unwarranted because “bend,” in this instance, reflects Jefferson’s wish that capitalism stand rectified as to fossil fuels. In the spirit of FDR and other reformers, it demonstrated to preserve and protect capitalism, not abolish it.
But, as evidenced by the dismantlement of prior “reforms,” liberalism, which Stillwell so fears, isn’t capable of reforming capitalism, let alone extirpating it.
Stilwell: “Several years ago, a majority of scientists were convinced we were going into another ice age ... So what happened in just a few years to swing the theory?”
Yes, during the 1970s, a theory of a coming ice age emerged. But it encompassed nowhere close to a majority of scientists.
Long before the appearance of the said ice age theory, scientists were troubled over global warming.
For example, in 1896, Svante Arrhenius’ report “On the Influence of Carbonic Acid in the Air upon the Temperature of the Ground” stated that the use of fossil fuels would increase global temperatures. And in 1935, Guy Callender reported that global warming had already begun.
So, David Stilwell’s inference that you can’t trust scientists because they “flip-flopped” on climate change is fictitious. It’s a falsity that flows from the immense power of people like David Koch, who have spent vast sums of money toward the successful indoctrination of Republicans.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Gas lines and Ukraine
A letter published on the 16th of April first talked about Costco with lines and being over crowded and than made a confusing Segway into Ukrain.
Yes Costco has long gas lines and the solution is get up and go early in the morning and there are no lines.
As for Ukrain, your leadership is doing a great job sending money there so stand by and watch the administration send other peoples money like they do best!
Jordan Eisenman
Lancaster
It’s a stretch
Keith Brooker, comparing the gas lines at Costco to what the people of Ukraine are experiencing is, at best, a stretch.
You say other nations need to be helping Ukraine. A quick look at Google would let you know that many countries are united in the effort to help. You noted missiles so let me note for you which counties are actually supplying those and more: Australia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, The UK.
These countries are supplying essential supplies in helping Ukraine fight this war: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Croatia 18.1 million in aid, Czech Republic 17.9 million, Denmark, European Union 551 million, Netherlands, Poland and opening its borders for refugees, Turkey Armed Drones
Granted the US is the biggest contributor but much of the world is united in this effort.
Robyn Young
Palmdale
