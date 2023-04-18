That’s not racist
It appears that writer,Vincent White, has no use for me or for: Mr. Thacker, or Dr. Manning. He says if we don’t talk about racism, we must be racists.
No one should approve of racism or slavery or the revision of history. What we should do is understand and learn from it.
The word “racist” is usually incorrectly used and I’m very careful if I use it. Additionally I am not in favor of reparations regardless of what Mr White or Mr Obama say.
Historically in 1860, at the peak of US slavery, there were 12,240,000 people in the Confederacy including 394,000 black slaves. Only 3.22% of these people were slave owners with some of the owners being black. (At the same time, slavery was common in many countries and most had slave before the US).
The 13th amendment (ending slavery) was passed in the senate by a vote of 38 republicans to 6 democrats. The house vote was 120 republicans to, 32 democrats against and 32 not voting.
The progressive liberal democrats came up with this reparation scheme along with Black lives Matter and the removal of statues and symbols of our past.
Determining who is a descendent of slaves is a Herculean job. Every black person will want to be instantly rich.
If I disagree on a matter of race, it does not make me a racist. My actions and attitudes define my character and that defines me as a racist or not. But Mr White, don’t lump us all in your racist category simply because we disagree.
We may disagree on politics but thats not racist. My Christian beliefs are rooted in the necessity to help those who are less fortunate: black or white or purple, and thats not racist.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
Many thanks
I would like to “Thank” the two ladies that paid for “The four of Us, Retired Army Veterans” lunch today at IHOP in Palmdale.
One of the woman ‘Lost her Husband”, a Viet Nam Marine Veteran, this week. We were very appreciative of their kindness and are appreciate all of your support you gave us while we were “Down Range”.
Special Thanks to Congressman Mick Garcia and Christine Ward for awarding some Veterans today, their long awaited Military Awards. Thank You America!
John Elkins
Lancaster
All caused by global warming
T
he text below is prompted by the listed articles, “5 Deadly Diseases Emerging from Global Warming,”
https://www.livescience.com (search deadly diseases emerge)
“Commentary: A Rapidly Spreading Deadly Fungus is a Waring about Climate Change,” https://medicalxpress.com/news/ (search deadly fungus climate)
“CDC warns Drug Resistant fungus Candida Aris, threatens U.S. health system,”
https://thehoya.com/ (search drug resistant fungus)
“Deadly fungal infection spreading at an alarming rate, CDC says,” https://www.nbcnews.com (search cdc fungal infection)
All of the above articles connect continuing increasing Global Warming causing permafrost melting releasing unwanted deadly diseases, as well as unwanted methane. Methane is 30 times more dangerous as CO2. The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has labeled the identified deadly, no defense drug resistant fungus, “Candida Aris.”
The continuing permafrost melting process caused by Global Warming is in a runaway state. i.e., as methane is released, it significantly contributes to the earth warming process, as warming increases, additional methane and unwanted diseases are released into the atmosphere. It is an uncontrolled runaway process.
Up to end December 2022, CDC reports 2,377 “Candida Aris” cases in U.S. More than 500 in California. Candida Aris has a reported 60% death rate. All caused by Global Warming.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
Fascinating
A recent tv show promoted the advancement of artificial hands that could be controlled by the brain and could used similarly to a real hand. Unfortunately the show interviewed a pathetic man who wanted to die because of his limited use of his left hand after a work injury. This man, Brandon, could tear up on cue.
I was fascinated by the scientific advancements, but they should be used for worthy victims of heroic injuries, not crying weinies.
Brandon should use his new left hand to slap himself.
Richard Schoengarth
Lancaster
Climate change?
Ray Freeman: “[Marsh decried] Fred Singer ... [as] a vulgar, money-grubbing individual who sullied his scientific credentials by selling out to capital-class interests” [during] the 1980s and 1993, well before his book was written.”
Between 1970 and 2011, Singer authored roughly two dozen books, countless newspaper articles, and several “scientific” papers in which he poo-pooed the scientific consensus behind the dangers of tobacco, asbestos, acid rain, and climate change.
Fred Singer worked for eleven ExxonMobil-funded think tanks, i.e., the Heritage Foundation.
And although Singer gladly accepted Koch money, he, like the Kochs themselves, was also driven by anti-regulation, anti-tax, and free market ideology. So he was all too willing to lie in defense of capitalist-class interests throughout his compromised career.
Singer thought that the price of eliminating acid rain wasn’t justified because our natural environment had no intrinsic value worth protecting.
Freeman: “[Marsh] wrote, ‘Climate change is easily understood at its core: Earth’s atmosphere contains too much human-induced CO2.’
You offer a shallow understanding of climate change.”
Like all climate change deniers, Ray Freeman seeks to obfuscate and overly complicate the obvious, which serves to delay action. Delay is the latest tactic employed by Republican and Democratic politicians.
It’s simple. Throughout the past two-hundred years, industrial processes have released copious quantities of greenhouse gases, particularly carbon dioxide, into the atmosphere, significantly altering Earth’s climate. Natural processes, such as Sun energy changes and volcanic eruptions, also affect Earth’s climate. But, they don’t explain the warming over the last century.
Freeman: “Our Sun ... creates a continuous stream of charged particles called the solar wind in all directions. Solar flares are often accompanied by a large increase in cosmic and x-rays. Increased geomagnetic disturbances accompany sunspots.”
Are you saying, Ray Freeman, that solar winds and Sunspots play a role concerning climate change?
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
eBikes
I see that the socialist Soros democratic party found a place to hold its party this year in that great bastion of socialism on the great lakes home of that great library of he who knows all sees all and walks on water that won’t hold any documents because they are locked up in a furniture warehouse somewhere. And it will only cost them $482,000,000. Such a deal at twice the cost.
I see that electric bicycle fires are up 100% this year, 220 estimated. Already there have been 59 in New York City this year with 3 dozen injuries and 5 deaths attributed to e-bike fires according to the New York Fire Department.
With a “normal” EV fire you may be able to stand back and watch it burn if it is out in the open. But most e-bike fires are inside homes or apartments traping people says NYFD. Adam Shiftless says the e-bike is the best way to get around town. I think he should get one .
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.