It is my opinion that Vincent White and Ralph Brax spend less words on racism and more words about politics. Their message always seems the same: President Trump and all Republicans are evil and all Democrats are perfect and beyond reproach.
What I would like to read is how much time and money they spend helping poor African-Americans improve their status in life. What programs are they working with that help prepare African-Americans for jobs? Do you provide guidance to kids who are in trouble? Do you help people in prison? Start a program if there is not one in place. What do you do to help single mothers? Tell us what you are actually doing and invite others to join you.
I don’t mean giving to a charity. I mean finding a family or person in need and buying things they need, showing you care, and giving guidance when needed.
There is a good organization, Teen Challenge, which helps people with drug or alcohol problems. They were founded in the 50s and they have a cure rate in the 80s. I donate to and recommend Teen Challenge.
It is easy to criticize and not so easy to actually put your hand to the wheel and push.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
Grave concerns
Violence is currently prevalent in our nation as we have not taught our youth how to exercise a balance between freedom and responsibilities.
We have fostered hatred and in trying to move beyond prejudice and bigotry dogmatists insist that there is only one way of correct thinking and acting. This conundrum is the opposite of truth and reasonable stability. Societies and cultures succeed when collectively they have kept an open mind and have failed when they succumbed to revenge and political correctness.
I mention this now at the ending of Easter/Holy Week because in this era of cancel culture and historical revision many have forgotten that it is also the week of the end of the American Civil War on Palm Sunday in 1865.
On that day Generals Grant and Lee met at Appomattox to sign the surrender agreement of the Confederacy. Despite the destructive war the terms were very generous. For example, Grant fed over 25,000 starving Confederate soldiers and allowed them to keep their horses for farming upon return to civilian life.
General Lee even though heading an army devoted to the continuation of the immoral scourge of slavery was treated very respectfully.
That same week, on Good Friday, Abraham Lincoln was shot and died the next day — the day before Easter Sunday.
Compare that national catastrophe and the courtesy of Appomattox with the attitude many have today in our current national animosity. The pomposity and anger we see constantly in our local letters section, and undoubtedly nationwide, says more about the sordid mentality of the letter writer that it does of the topic they are writing about. But that feature is tragically commonplace today.
No one knows where this will lead us as a nation but I have grave concerns.
John Manning
Palmdale
Liar, liar, pants on fire?
To Mayor Parris:
A mural downtown reads “…Lancaster is committed to you,” apparently in words only, not in actions.
Magnifique Congregate Living, at 1827 W Ave K12, parks its large dumpsters on the street most days of the week over 16 months ever since they moved there.
The dumpsters are there on street-cleaning days blocking street cleaning. On windy days their trash blows everywhere, onto the street and into neighbors’ yards and pools.
The dumpsters block the neighbor’s mailbox. The mailman can’t reach the mailbox from his van. So the neighbors don’t get their mail.
The neighbors on the street have all talked to “Magnifique’s” staff and owner over 16 months.
The dumpsters continue to park on the street for days at a time.
The neighbors filed code-violation complaints. They called. City Hall took no action.
When a business cannot follow rules other neighbors follow, then it should not be in the neighborhood. Residents are not allowed to leave dumpsters out for more than 24 hours and cannot block the street on street-cleaning days. So why the rules don’t apply to “Magnifique”?
How can “Magnifique” be licensed to care for people when it cannot manage its dumpsters nor care about its neighbors? Isn’t caring and kindness required?
Someone please tell Mayor Parris that when a kid read “…Lancaster is committed to you,” she sang, “liar, liar, pants on fire.” Mayor Parris, are your pants on fire? And what would you do if your neighbor blocks your mailbox?
Tiffany Shi
Lancaster
