Some accomplishments
To listen to the ultra-far right conservatives who frequently submit their beliefs to the Antelope Valley Press that electing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the two highest offices in the United States would cause wide spread irreversible doom and gloom.
As of the writing of this letter, their Chicken Little thoughts have not come to pass. My orbuculum cannot tell me if in the future there will be catastrophic paralysis over the nation, due to the fact that Joe and Kamala received more than 81,000,000 votes, where is Trumpy Dumpty only receive a little over 74,000,000 votes. What I can tell you is since being elected:
1. Carmakers have sold 8% more vehicles in the U.S. in the 1st quarter than in the 2020 train wreck of Donny Boy.
2. U.S. manufacturing expanded in March at the fastest pace since 1983, catapulted by the firmest orders and production reading in 17 years. This provides evidence of an economy poised to accelerate.
3. American’s employers unleashed a burst of hiring in March, adding over 916,000 jobs.
4. The S&P 500 is over 4,000 points for the first time.
5. Approximately 100,000,000 American’s are partially vaccinated. Over 61,000,000 are fully vaccinated. Over 3,000,000 people are receiving a vaccination shot each day.
6. The 2021 housing market, is very competitive for buyers resulting in higher home prices and quick-selling homes. In March 2021, the median home listing price reached an all-time high of $370,000, up 15.6% compared to last year.
Now if we can just get the Three Stooges, Moscow Mitch, Lyin’ Ted Cruz and Mr. Super Suck-up Lindsey Graham to realize that the American voters wanted change and not four more miserable years of lies and deceit from an egomaniac pathological liar who keeps telling everyone that the election was stolen.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
United in our hearts
A friend who writes about love of our country wrote a poignant piece about America post-WWII. I was reminded of my ’50s childhood, ’60s teens here in Antelope Valley.
Vietnam was such a different war. Instead of proudly enlisting many feared, some avoided the draft. I had friends go, come home changed or not at all. These soldiers weren’t welcomed back like those post-WWII.
American pride changed with protests, a peace, love generation that meant well initially, went haywire, dropped out. America never fully recovered.
Americans united briefly after 9/11. The Iraq invasion opened floodgates for division since then. Students today learn more about America’s negative history, which all countries have, than her hopeful start, Founding Fathers’ vision, price of freedom the Greatest Generation paid.
Others continue to risk their lives to join this so-called racist nation. Why? Because the label is a lie. There is racism, in all directions. Majority Americans do not support or accept it. In our hearts we stand united, whatever the challenge. I hope in time more people engage in more civil conversation.
Alice Berryman Cornell
Lancaster
