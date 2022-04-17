She got it wrong
The article states that this assembly bill proposes a shortened work week of 32 hours instead of 40 hours per week.
One of the bill’s supporters, Assembly member Cristina Garcia, is quoted as saying, “It doesn’t make sense that we are still holding onto a work schedule that served the Industrial Revolution.”
In the early 1800’s, people worked from 12-16 hours per day six days a week. By 1840, labor groups pushed for a reduction to a 10 hour work day. This was often ignored.
President Martin Van Buren got involved and supported the 10 hour work day. By 1870, (during the Industrial Revolution) workers in America averaged 62 hours per week. This was still a six day work week without paid sick leave, paid holidays or paid vacations.
Any history book or website will verify this information. My condolences to the constituents of Assembly member Garcia for having a representative with so little basic knowledge of American history.
Caryl Mercy
Lancaster
Speak loudly
Here we are in a “Local AV Crises”, yet we hear nothing from our local Leaders but “silence”. What local issue? the one everyone is talking about except our local leadership “high gas prices”.
Where is our AV Leadership; Assemblyman Lackey and CA Republican Head Senator Wilk, AV EDGE, Barger, Garcia, Hofbauer, Parris, City Councilmembers on bringing attention to AV Commuters financial and mental health hardships they are facing, but even more now with high gas prices.
Commuters have unbelievable hardship pressures right now of any region per capita in California.
Disposable income is being eating up and will make AV Economy come crashing down without immediate relief.
But no one knows we are hurting because our representatives sit silently.
I asked all of them several times to bring attention to AV’s 50,000+ commuters daily mental suffering and have a report done by Rand Corp that brings attention about AV having the most commuters in the State, most smog generation.
That report would show the pollution, congestion, auto wear-an-tear, latchkey kids, family, and community suffering that it is causing. “Commuters are not a Green story” and if the State wants to cut pollution, State policy must address areas with high commuting. This way we can get help from County, State and Federal resources and funding.
When gas hit $4 a gallon our local leaders should have taken immediate action and acted and “shouted loudly” on this local crisis issue for AV right.
We need Leaders in office that don’t disappoint, that see problems before hand and act urgently. Have a visionary strategy plan, common sense and take a monumental stands for AV.
We deserve better representatives.
Come June and November elect someone that will stand, speak loudly and fights for you AV.
Jason Zink
Palmdale
Reprint
You have my permission to print this. It was written and submitted to the AV Press in 2013 for publication. Currently, the PWD wind turbine has been inoperable for months. I would like to see a cost benefit analysis on this since its inception. I would also like to see this albatross dismantled.
Saturday, September 21, 2013
Dear AV Press,
Today is a windy day in Palmdale and yet I noticed that the Palmdale Water District wind turbine is not turning. Why not? You can send one of your employees down Sierra Highway to Ave S to validate. This turbine was erected at a cost of $2 million, half of which was from the State i.e. taxpayers and the other half from the PWD i.e. ratepayers.
How much in energy cost savings was lost due to the turbine being down? How often has this happened during the last fiscal year?
William Jacobs
Palmdale
Predictable
It was predictable that we would see the 24/7 “news” talking heads, transition from Viral Infection experts to seasoned battle field Generals, with the onset of the Russian shameful slaughter.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
Madame Butterfly was Japanese
Folks, go tell Mr. Mc Gregor (letters AVP 4-14-22) that, unless Cio Cio San, “Madam Butterfly,” has defected recently, she remains Japanese, not Chinese. And If you are looking for a Chinese heroine for your purposes, a better bet would be Turandot, another Asian lady with her name on an opera — and even better yet, she was a Chinese Empress, not a simple Geisha like Butterfly. Also I’m sure Mr. G. Puccini won’t mind if you switch; he wrote both of them.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
Because God said so
Some facts on global warming: The Artic Ocean is warming up icebergs are not as common, an din some places the seals are finding the water too hot. This is from a report to the Commerce Dept., yesterday, from the consulate at Bergen, Norway.
Exploration expeditions report that not much ice is found a far north as 81 degrees, 29 minutes ... some well known glaciers have gone ... very few seals and no whitefish are found in the Eastern Artic, while vast shoals of herring and smelts, which never had been so far north, were found ... within a few years, it is predicted that due to the ice melt, the sea will rise, making most coastal cities uninhabitable ...
Oh, sorry, I forgot to tell you that this report and more, is from Nov 2, 1922, as reported by the AP and published in The Washington Post some 96 + years ago. Perhaps these things were caused by Ford’s Model “T” emissions or horse and cow farts ...
Is climate change real? Maybe — but — its very slow. The planet has gone thru changes every year, for many years, since god spoke it into existence — so the world will end‚ when and only God says so ... and that’s a fact.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
