Conservatives
With the definitions of republicans and democrats currently being tossed around in print, please accept, with an assist from Robert Charles, my conscience of a conservative.
A conservative is a person who understands the unwavering defense of principle, individual rights, hard work and an equal shot at “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
He/she lives in a time when conservative ideas and values are being challenged, but the phenomenon is now new.
Neither is the need to draw inspiration, strength and confidence from the past. Our founders, despite unthinkable stress, were inspired to stay the course.
To be a conservative is to not play the victim or defeatist. It is to strive — even in failure — to be the example of positive action. It is knowing duty, having respect for law and not flinching from what is required.
A conservative may feel hard pressed, but that is acceptable, because character is not real until tested through action.
Conservatives have often rallied our nation, rescuing the future from an off-balance present, restoring compass and direction and confidence, taking the nation to a higher plane when many thought all was lost.
Yes, we live in testing times. Americans often have. Staying positive is the key. From George Washington to Theodore Roosevelt and to Ronald Reagan, we have examples of those who turned into the wind and navigated the storm.
Ronald Reagan said it well, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.”
But I would respectfully suggest that generation should be replaced with four year.
Raymond J. Freeman
Palmdale
New law
Our new president is in the process of implementing many new laws to “protect” the people.
I have a suggestion to “protect” the people from incompetent and impaired politicians.
We should pass a law that politicians should not be allowed to use a teleprompter and have to speak from their heart and their own memory and not just read what some handler has put on a teleprompter.
Vance G. Kirkpatrick
Leona Valley
Old technology
See from article in AV Press about building monorail from San Fernando to LAX. What a concept using 70 year old technology to solve freeway congestion.
Disneyland has proved that this technology works moving 150,000 people a day. It was suggested back when the HSR was proposed years ago to use this method. They said it was outdated technology so now they are using even older technology that costs even more.
By building what they are it is more expensive than building a monorail down the middle of interstate 5 where they already owned the land and right of way.
I still believe some politicians second or third cousin is making a lot of money off this boondoggle.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Some tips
In March 2020, the world temporarily closed. Covid-19 reshaped lives.
The pandemic is not our only problem now.
We heard the doom-and-gloom stories of Coronavirus for months. Massive job loss, civil unrest, and whether kids should attend school in person are constantly discussed.
Many people feel a mixture of tiredness, disgust, rage, anxiety, grief, depression and are overwhelmed with the chaos. Californians are physically worn out and emotionally drained.
This ongoing stress is crisis fatigue. It can take a toll on the body and mind.
Crisis fatigue is not a formal medical diagnosis, but it can lead to physical and mental health problems. Here are a few ways to manage it:
• Avoid negative coping skills
Overdrinking, drug use, and overspending money are a few. Negative consequences can come, like driving drunk.
My gait, hearing and speech are damaged because a drunken driver hit me in 1992.
• Make a daily routine
This is an essential cure because it is done continuously. It is something you have control over.
• Limit the news
Stay informed, but do not be glued to the media. Too much can increase your crisis fatigue. Wind down and disconnect from the news sometimes.
Believe in your own resilience. This helps you survive the long road ahead.
Lori Martin
Tracy, Calif.
Thank you
I have never had a job where my life was in danger, except while I’m on the way to work.
I would like to express my appreciation to our local police for the protection they provide every day.
Jim Brock
Palmdale
