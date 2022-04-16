Term limits, please
Thanks Marvin, I see you and your city council didn’t waste anytime bulldozing the Joshua trees down on 57th street west and Ave K.
It’s obvious the lancaster city council could care less about the water shortage and our trees, the traffic we will have to deal with.
Who’s making money with all these projects.
I have already received a notice of an increased water bill by the water company.
We need term limits, and members who care about our desert, AV will never be the same.
Bonnie Witten
Lancaster
But there is a god
Just want to say thanks to Ray Freeman for his 4/13/22 letter pointing out the obvious existence of God. Guessing Art “there is no God and I’m smarter than him anyway” Sirota’s letter denying the obvious is already in the editor’s inbox.
Tom Proffitt
Lancaster
Help Ukraine
C
ostco in Lancaster is too crowded. They need to open another store in East Palmdale. The gas lines are out into the public street and blocking traffic, parking lot is also full.
We all (including myself) complain about things here but just look at what the people in Ukraine are having to go through with Russia trying to destroy their country. The world has to stop Russia or it will continue going after other countries just like Hitler did.
Other countries, besides the U.S. need to send more weapons and supplies to help Ukraine. Ukraine needs some long range missiles ( not Nukes ) to shoot back into Russia.
Keith Brooker
Palmdale
