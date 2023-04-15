A grotesque man
I am never shocked these days when I read or see something regarding Donald Trump.
Recently, I read where former top national security officials testified to a federal grand jury that Trump wanted the military and DHS to seize 2020 voting machines.
In addition, Presidential Executive Orders were being drafted to do so. Wow talk about fascism.
These far-right nationalist who want the forceful suppression of any opposition to their beloved wanna be dictator who loves tyranny, despotism, and absolutism, along with wanting Trump to reign supreme over the United States, just shows you how rational ignorance has shaped their political thinking.
Just look at one of Trump’s main followers, Marjorie Taylor Greene who believes his criminal indictment has entered the upper echelons of martyrdom.
Trump is somewhat of popular leader among fascist who continually employ division and misinformation to promote their goals.
These loyalists tend to drift from democratic standards and from fact-based reality to far-right conspiracy theorists. They believe the Democratic Party is a hotbed of pedophilia, Satanism, and more.
Some of Trump’s followers, including MTG have compared him to Jesus before his arrest and arraignment in New York.
Afterall, Trump is a grotesque man presiding over a grotesque party who was forced to return to the island that rejected him and not in triumph, but in disgrace.
Trump and his followers including MTG hate the Equality Act, which nationally outlaws’ anti-LGBTQ discrimination. The Act amends the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and provides explicit non-discrimination protections based on sex and sexual orientation.
Republicans just love to attack LGBTQ people.
When the Supreme Court rendered a decision providing workplace protections for gay and transgender people, Trump was silent, not even a tweet, despite suggestions from several aides to Trump do so. Trump prohibited embassies from flying Pride Flags.
George Jung
Antelope Acres
America of the past
Call me a radical but at least for speaking truth, truth the new wakes form of radicalism.
Where are the so called Democratic Christians who do not stand up for morals are in reality closet Marxist leaning liberal Democrats.
Im sure many so called liberals lovers of freedom will oppose my writings for stating the following. Ever notice how the LGBT folks rally behind the radical loco lefties and are always coming up with new identities with the in your face attitude looking for some sort of opposition then claim to be oppressed always playing the victim for support.
One example...these folks have gone off the deep end by claiming the female Nashville shooter was justified in murdering innocents claiming the shooter was a victim of oppression, by who? Nothing justifies killing innocents.
In reality Christians are the ones being targeted and oppressed by radical liberals for their belief in God and moral values. The only uniting Biden the great uniter has done is by uniting the LGBT community, Marxist, radical liberals, atheist, progressive Democrats with a touch of past Black injustices for the numbers game as a political power base.
Imagine that being hated for putting ones faith in God not man. Most Americans will agree America is fast becoming the America of the past, they say...bad things happen when good people remain silent.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Beware the gray hair
I see where Gov. Abbott of Texas, is considering a pardon of a combat vet, who, during a rio by “BLM” and, perhaps, other radicals, defended himself, by using his legally purchased and lawfully carrying his weapon.
The “BLM” person who, according to trial documents, had a AK-47 assult rifle, yes AK-47’s are assult weapons, unlike AR-15’s ... raised it, pointed it at the combat vet, who was in his car or truck, and what do you now the idiot rioter was shot and killed.
Just as he would be, if he had been this stupid with any armed combat vet anywhere in America ...
Naturally, the woke fools, arrested, tried and to the surprise of no sane person, was convicted.
Apparently, the assult rifle man has the right to carry a AK-47 assult rifle, most of which become illegal, due to the ability to be fully automatic in seconds, and get this: point it at anyone he chooses.
What? That is what he did. Of course, the possibility of a pardon, has every moron of every color, on MSNBC, CNN, etal, up in arms, so to speak ... why?
Because a “BLM” rioter died. Oh, one more thing: Both the rioter and the combat vet are ... white.
One more point: The rioter should have been arrested long before he died, especially if the AK-47 assult rifle was able to be fully automatic — some cop should have stopped him. They failed.
As a ’Nam vet, I promise you, I would have taken him out, as well. So would every legally armed combat vet. You can bank on it.
Note to all rioters, looters, Antifa, “BLM” of any gender, any age, any color: If you see gray hair leave us old folk alone. That way, you’ll live longer.
Skip Thacker
Mojave
Get ready
I
’m responding to Mr. Ken Pyle’s letter of April 8.
You hit the nail right on the top, Ken, but I’m not Mr. Science. I’m only the messenger.
The cosmologists live and die with their “models.” When they say they’re building a model they mean a mathematical model that’s a set of rules and numbers that should give the same results as what’s observed in the real world.
As long as the models predictions and reality agree, then we have a possible explanation of what is happening in the universe.
But thats not what we’re dealing with here. It might as well be, in your words, about as exact as religion.
An example of a model in action, dealing with something we can’t quite understand, is dark matter and energy.
The scientists can readily see that our universe is expanding. You would expect an expanding universe would be slowing down.
Not by friction but because of gravity. All the various bits of the universe are pulled toward the center of the galaxy.
This gravitational force acts as a brake on the expansion of the universe. And over time has been one of the mainstays of science.
So it was more than a little surprising when, very recently, it was discovered that the expansion of the universe seems to be accelerating.
Something unseen must be driving the acceleration. It takes a lot of energy to get the expansion of the entire universe to speed up.
It would take around 70 percent more energy to keep the expansion accelerating at this rate that it is.
This unseen force has been labeled dark energy.
Unfortunately I’ve been limited to 300 words once a week. So I plan to present Dark Matter in about a week.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
EVs and taggers
While reading the letter by Guy Marsh this I could ask myself “What is he thinking”.
All of the reasons that I can think of are exactly my thoughts about EV’s.
It seems that unless one owns a Tesla good luck trying to find a charging station.
Another thing that bothers me is why don’t taggers try painting professionally? If they only knew what a real artist makes change!
Well that’s my opinion, Whats Your’s?
John Mints
Rosamond
But who started it?
Mayor Parris believes that the hand of god guided us through the pandemic. So, who started it, then?
Nadia Chamack
Lancaster
