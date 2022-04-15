Write it or forget it
I wonder why we need our elected officials. Both President’s Trump and Biden made presidential dictates for the whole country.
So, I wonder why we have the expensive elected officials to just sit around and argue semantics amongst themselves, and accuse each other of destroying the country.
Meanwhile the president makes all sorts of dictatorial laws that we have to meekly follow. I thought those elected officials we pay big wages to, were supposed to developed the laws and the President would sign or veto those efforts.
Then it was up to the elected officials to either sit back and congratulate themselves on the wonderful laws they developed or try override the President’s veto, or accept the veto and try write a better law or forget the whole thing.
Gene Sannes
Lancaster
Wake up
I watched the Sean Penn interview on Hannity. I must admit I totally opposed Sean for his support of Hugo Chavez proving I may not agree 100% with Sean’s politics but at least as humans we can agree on stopping the mass murder of innocents by Poo Poo Putin.
I started to laugh then almost cry laughing after watching Biden invite Obama to the White House in order to boost the Democrats for the upcoming predicted 2022 election slaughter. Obama stole the show leaving Biden lost confused and unwanted and to think Obama picked Biden as VP.
3. As a parent and grandparent I like many regardless of political affiliation support “parental rights” children should not be indoctrinated by teachers and politicians.
Some future Child Abuse Month where are the child advocates, child protective agencies or organizations at?
What better way to corrupt the morals of a nation then by indoctrinating our youth the future.
The innocence of children should always be protected.
Like always a majority of those pushing this on children are not even natural parents. Wake up America bad things happen when good people remain silent.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
