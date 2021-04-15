The bar was lowered
Why can some of us see what’s going on in the world and others can’t? Why does the target keep moving, rules keep changing and reasoning increasingly unreasonable?
If they told you a year ago what you’d be agreeing to today, you would have likely refused. It started with one party controlling the media, the message, deciding what is truth, censoring speech and silencing opposition.
One party dividing citizens into “us’ and “them” and calling on their supporters to harass “them.” It started when good people turned a blind eye and let it happen.
When studying the Holocaust in high school, I remember thinking “how did Hitler get over 6 million people to follow along blindly and not fight back?” They took their guns away, leaving them defenseless.
Is this Biden’s next plan? I realize, I’m watching my fellow Americans take the same path. This administration cares nothing about it’s citizens or country. Gym owner, Ian Smith who refused to close his gym in New Jersey, reminds us that everything this administration does right now is designed to make you fat, weak, stupid, depressed, lazy and reliant on crumbs wiped off their plates. Health is replaced by pharmaceuticals, Education is replaced by programing.
Hard work replaced by handouts. They’re taking all your responsibility away and convincing you, you can no longer function without the government holding your hand.
The bar is being lowered, so low, that we’ll live at a lesser level, the same level as the illegals invading our borders, looking for handouts. This will make us all poorer, paying higher taxes to support them.
Two levels, the rich and the poor. The more power this administration has, the less power you have. We elected them to work for us, not against us.
Judy Watson
Lancaster
A bit of history
As I stated several weeks ago, one of my favorite features in the AV Press is “Today in History.” You can learn quite a bit just reading about those past events. I began to wonder how these events could have affected current ones. So, here it goes again.
On March 21, 1963, the Alcatraz federal prison island was emptied of its last inmates and closed. Maybe it could be re-opened and the thugs and rioters of January 6 could be locked up there for many years.
On March 29, 1971, Army Lt. William Calley was convicted of murdering 22 Vietnamese civilians in the 1968 My Lai massacre. You remember the Vietnam War, it lasted 10 years, 58,000 Americans died and we lost.
On April 1, 1977, the US Senate and House adopted a stringent ethics code. If they knew about Mike Gaetz (R-Fla) they might have toughened it up a bit.
On April 2, 1865 Confederate President Jefferson Davis and his Cabinet fled the capital of Richmond, Virginia. How we wish Donald Trump and his band of merry men would have just left after the November election and provided a decent transition for the Joe Biden team.
On April 6, 1954, “Tailgunner” Joe McCarthy (R-Wisc) declared that CBS newsman, Edward R. Murrow, was “engaged in propaganda for Communist causes.” Boy, wouldn’t McCarthy fit into the GOP so well today.
On April 10, 1947, Brooklyn Dodgers President Branch Rickey purchased the contract of Jackie Robinson to be the first Black to play in the majors. Seventy-four years later, Georgia, Florida, Texas, and Arizona are doing all they can to keep Blacks from voting. Robinson must be turning over in his grave.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
No begging
In response to Mr. Mike DeBry article in the AV Press on 11 Apr 21.
He stated the liberal media throwing out anti-Trump rhetoric without checking their facts. I don’t know where Mr. DeBry get his facts but I’m guessing Fox and friends. I’m sure they didn’t report that the Liar in Chief was recorded begging the Secretary of State of Georgia, Mr. Brad Raffensperger, (a registered Republican) to find him 11,000 votes.
Mr. Raffensperger stated on national TV (60 Minutes) he voted for the Liar in Chief. Trump was told there was no voter fraud numerous times during their taped conversation.
I thought that was quite embarrassing for the president of the United States begging for votes.
Of course, Trump supporters think that this is normal behavior. The state of Georgia just recently voted to take away Mr. Raffensperger’s powers because he told the truth.
Mr. DeBry I think the liberal media got their facts right. You can google the 60 Minutes episodes so you can get your facts right. You will hear your president in his own voice begging for votes.
William A. Collins III
Rosamond
Another job
Vice President Harris should be at our border with Mexico changing diapers.
Alicia Avila
Lancaster
