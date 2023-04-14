Don’t fence us in
So our mayor wants gated areas & he supports homeowners associations. How does either one make our city safer?? Gates don’t change peoples’ behavior.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Don’t fence us in
So our mayor wants gated areas & he supports homeowners associations. How does either one make our city safer?? Gates don’t change peoples’ behavior.
What if people in a particular neighborhood already, are troublemakers and are making their neighbors miserable? What then, Mr Mayor? And I guess he hasn’t read about what nightmares HOA’s can be. Buhbye personal freedom!
We got new neighbors last February and things were going ok (other than their hyper dogs) until Easter Sunday when they had a huge, very loud party. There were two parties going on during this ‘Easter from hell’. The people behind us started up first, their stereo on full blast. Then the new people started up. 50% of our on-street parking was taken up by the party guests, one of whom tried to box-in my truck.
Many of the guests were giving us dirty looks because we were monitoring the situation, trying to decide whether or not to call the cops. Loud music, party guests running onto our lawn, (despite our no trespassing signs). Two of the guests (who looked like possible gang members) kept walking back and forth in front of our house, and were staring us down, in a clear attempt to try to intimidate us. How will gates &; HOAs fix things like this? We can barely rely on our local police force as it is now. I rarely see any patrol cars anywhere these days anyway, even CHP.
And just look at the fireworks situation. There’s already almost zero law enforcement here - now you want to gate us in and force commie-esque HOAs on us? Yeah, that’s the answer. Nah, I think you’ve spent too much time in China.
Brian Emch
Lancaster
Putin and potholes
I see that they say the California power grid needs over 9 billion in upgrades to support the new green deal.
Wonder who’s gonna pay for that? Let’s see electric bills went up 15 percent in 2022 alone and 80 percent since 2008.
Still thinking those electric vehicles looking cheap?
Seen Bill Clinton talking other day he said he was the reason Putin invaded Ukraine because he convinced the Ukraine to give up their nuclear weapons when he was President. Teaching used to be a noble profession till the extremist liberal unions took them over.
I see Soros bought himself a Wisconsin Supreme Court Judge. Only cost him 2.8 million dollars cheap at twice the price huh? Why did Alex Soros visit the White House 14 times in the last 2 years the NewYorkPost reported?
Find it funny that mayor bass and all the mainstream media are crying over pot holes when governor pretty boy diverted the last road tax from repair and upgrading the highways to his fast train to nowhere.
Steve Brewer
Rosamond
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.