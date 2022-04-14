Somebody tell Parris
If you’ve been taking your Ginkgo biloba, chances are you remember a story, last month, in the A.V. Press, about a Chinese delegation, visiting the B.Y.D. factory in Lancaster.
The delegation visited, to chat up Mayor Parris, and the rank and file. Turns out, their gentlemanly Forbearance may be a front. let me explain. According to the Washington Examiner, the Department of Justice announced that the Chinese Government, the same government in the B.Y.D. story, has been hiring private detectives to spy on U.S. citizens in America.
The Examiner cited the case of Xiong Yan. A Chinese dissident, who fled China after Tiananmen square, became a U.S. citizen, and is currently running for office in New York. The article went on to mention that the Chinese government instructed private detectives to; go find a girl; take pictures.
Well, call me paranoid. But, after reading that, I said. Holy Smokes. Someone’s got to tell the mayor, pronto. No offense, but who wants to see him in a picture with madam butterfly? Not me. Listen, if you have a better idea, write city hall.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
Affirmative Action on steroids
There was a time when Lancaster did not directly elect a mayor and voters felt shortchanged.
That process was changed to accommodate the activists who offered the argument that the mayor should be a highlighted position that comes directly from the Will of the people, nota rotational system.
Now Palmdale wants to relive Lancaster’s nightmare. They are taking a step back in time. I fail to see how such a decision is a step forward.
As a Black woman, I hear you saying that Blacks and Latinos cannot win the popular vote for mayor so let’s rig the system to accommodate a perceived sense of mediocrity. It’s like witnessing anther version of Affirmative Action on steroids.
Diana Beard-Williams
Lancaster
‘Misguided zeal?’
Your article “Pope makes historic Indigenous apology for abuses”, (April 2), was replete with revealing information about the Catholic church’s involvement in Canada’s Catholic-run residential schools where “More than 150,000 native children in Canada were forced to attend state-funded Christian schools from the 19th century until the 1970’s.
“The Canadian government has admitted that physical and sexual abuse was rampant at the schools, with students beaten for speaking their native languages.”
Last May in British Columbia, 215 gravesites were discovered at the site of Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school, “the first of numerous similar grim sites across the country.”
Pope Francis apologized “to Indigenous peoples for the ‘deplorable’ abuses they suffered and said he hoped to visit Canada, in late July, to deliver the apology in person to survivors of the church’s misguided missionary zeal.”
How come when common criminals commit such disgusting and perverted attacks on children it’s called “pedophilia”, but when Catholic missionaries and clergy do it, it’s called “misguided missionary zeal”?
According to the article, the Pope apologized after meeting with “dozens of members of the Metis, Inuit, and First Nations communities who came to Rome seeking a papal apology.”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “This apology would not have happened without the long advocacy of survivors who journeyed to tell their truths directly to the institution responsible.”
Doesn’t having to ask for an apology defeat the whole point of an apology?
Think of the violent uproar this type of disgusting behavior would have caused if atheists had been discovered to be the perpetrators.
Previously, on March 12, 2000, the Pope apologized for the same types of abuses and unmarked gravesites found at Catholic-run schools in Ireland, Australia, and France.
Imagine the horrors that were inflicted on all these poor children buried in unmarked graves.
Art Sirota
Lancaster
