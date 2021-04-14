What about Native Americans?
I have three comments about Ralph Brax’s statement concerning unemployment of black and white:
1. Why didn’t you include Native Americans? They have had the highest unemployment rate for many years.
2. Where did you get the facts about unemployment?
3. Why is anyone on unemployment when businesses in Antelope Valley are having trouble getting people to work for them? This is a comment heard in a store: We are understaffed and can’t get people to work.
I am for equal treatment for everyone. That includes Native Americans and the poor people of every color.
Jeanie Stephens
Rosamond
Thank you, Biden
Biden’s open border policy has created a massive crisis on our border with 20,000 and counting unaccompanied immigrant children ranging from ages 3-18. With over crowding conditions reports of sexual abuse and lack of adult supervision. The media has been blocked from having free access to these facilities by the Biden administration, Why? So much for transparency.
Where are all those Latino organizations who pushed open borders. Not even a beep heard from these organizations after an off duty BP agent found a 10 year old abandoned wandering alone in the hot dry desert without food or water, the silence is deafening. Question ... will these parents who sent their children face child abandonment and child endangerment charges.
See no evil, hear no evil, out of sight, out of mind. Special thanks go to the Spanish and liberal media who can never find any wrong doing by Tio Biden. Its apparent to any one with common sense these immigrant children are being used as a political pawn street pimped by these same Latino organizations who only seek political power turning the motto “si se puede” into a means at any cost. Muchas gracias Tio Biden.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Agree to disagree
Robyn Young wrote a response to my recent letter. Let me help Robyn try to understand better.
“We simply believe a woman should have the right to choose.” This is a not so clever way to say you believe its ok to kill babies as long as it’s the woman’s choice. Isn’t the end result the same?
“We do not support abhorrent behavior.” Period. Oh, but you do. Period. You support it in your response to me. Killing babies is an example of abhorrent behavior.
You got the doctor and the cook so mixed up. Let me try again, you see, doctors have invested a lot of time and money to achieve their goals and have a very high risk associated with their profession. The cook just needs to have a pulse and show up to work. The doctor does and should get paid more.
“Peaceful protestors did not loot, pillage and burn businesses.” No, Democrat activist groups did. Your Vice President Kamala Harris went as far as to Tweet support for a bail fund to help get these people out of jail. Many went right back out to the streets and burned down more businesses. Another example of supporting abhorrent behavior.
The “struggle with gender identity” has an actual clinical diagnosis. The diagnostic label gender identity disorder was used until 2013.
The condition was renamed to remove the stigma associated with the term disorder. It is still a disorder we just have a feelgood name for it now.
I agree that a person with this disorder deserves support and compassion but in the form therapy or other medical solutions to help them with a mental health problem.
You cannot force the rest of the world to accept a mental illness as the new normal.
Jack O’Connor
Palmdale
