Are reparations justified?
Previously, AV Community College Trustee Rives made a comment about minorities: “Isn’t it strange that people, who are getting public housing funds to pay rent, have four or five cars in their driveways? Some also get public funds in support their children… The child’s father is nowhere to be found, and you and I have to cough up money to feed them.”
Rives’ letter had nothing to do with reparations, so it is not surprising that 80% of whites are against reparations.
Reparations began in 2020 by Gov. Newsom. There was a nine-member panel. The Reparations Task Force “…lists five types of harm inflicted on former slaves and their descendants’ unjust taking of properties, devaluation of Black businesses, housing discrimination, mass incarceration and health harm.”
Four economic consultants “…suggested payments of $233,000 to each Black Californian descended from slaves…” “A Cautionary Note For Reparations Taskforce,” AV Press, Feb 2023.
However, California currently faces a $25-billion budget deficit. Nationally, an editorial was written about Republicans voting against a bill that would have created a commission to analyze “…how federal and state governments should pay reparations.” However, “…every Republican on the committee voted against the bill [and did not offer] a counterproposal or solution. The editor suggested that reparations were not going to go away. ocregister.com, July 2021
I agree with former President Obama’s comment: “if you ask me theoretically: ‘Are reparations justified?’ The answer is yes. …the wealth of this country, the power of this country was built in significant part —…was built on the backs of slaves… “What I saw during my presidency was the politics of white resistance and resentment, the talk of welfare queens and the talk of the undeserving poor and the backlash against affirmative action…” “Obama Says Reparations ‘Justified’”, thehill.com, Feb 2021
The earth has been cooling for several years now, as our sun has been in a solar miniorum, soon our sun will be in a solar max and our earth will be warm again.
We have no control one this but will go broke trying to control the temperature of our earth.
I know you’ve all been sitting on pins and needles waiting for my brilliant plan for the Republican Party. We have to roll in the mud, cheat, lie, exaggerate, falsify and fabricate fake new story’s, better than the democrats to save our great country. We have to get down and dirty, just like them. Fight fire with fire. That’s exactly what it boils down to. Haven’t you noticed that every lie and misdeed they do is what they blame the Republicans of doing? Its Trumps fault about the withdrawal in Afghanistan, Lie. Republicans wanted to defund the police. Lie. What about Hillary using campaign funds to finance The Russia Collusion, that went nowhere.
Hillary’s campaign and DNC were fined, $115-$130,000 and their hands slapped. That was it. The list is long and there’s not enough space. I mean, really, how dense can you be? Reverse strategy that’s exactly what the left is doing. You certainly must be picking up on this as it’s front and center. If you democrats keep voting the way you are, we will be a one-party nation. It’s called the Communist Party.
