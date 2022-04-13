Measure H
A
fter reading the April 12th ballot measure H, I am concerned about how the homeless population will be physically treated.
The results of the Bosie, ID homeless lawsuit filed March 22, 2016, became the law of the USA. These decisions are supported by the USA Supreme Court.
Briefly, the results are:
If a homeless person is camped anywhere on public land, and the City does not have available shelter for them, the homeless person cannot be arrested, or moved, until appropriate shelter is available.
The City of Bosie a coalition, and raised $5 Million to provide 300 rentals for their homeless.
This was established March 31, 2022. Ref..: https://www.homelesscoalitionbosie.com
Since, Mr. Parris is a lawyer, he is aware of the Bosie law of the land.
My personal concerns are, when a person is physically moved:
When no shelter is available, where is the person moved, and what happens to their positions?
Based upon the law of the land Bosie lawsuit results, how legal is the measure H removal ordnance?
The “LA agrees to settle homeless crisis lawsuit,” article explains the subject lawsuit results. Basically the results are: The lawsuit was brought in 2020 by the L.A. Alliance for Human Rights. The L.A. County is part of the lawsuit but did not settle. L.A. City committed to building a minimum of 14,000 beds within five years. The City estimated that 14,000 to 16,000 units would cost $2.4 - 3 Billion.
As of January, 2020, 66,400 homeless people in Los Angeles County, with 41,000 in the City Limits.
L.A. City prop. HHH, and L.A. County measure H, has not done well.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
No proof needed
S
top for a few moments and reflect on the fact that we are star people. The atoms within every part of your body either came from the big bang, so you are 13.7 billion years old, or from stars which would make you between seven and twelve billion years old.
The lump of flesh in your skull weighs around three pounds, and is feindishly complex. There are around 85 billion functional cells and neurons.
Dark matter and dark energy exist, but our finest minds can’t quite explain them. They tell us that around 70 per cent of the universe must be dark energy and around 25 percent must be dark matter. A remarkable 95 percent of our universe is unknown. So at this point in time science can’t explain dark energy or dark matter.
I can’t comprehend quantum theory. It tells us that at any point in time an electron isn’t in a single position. Instead it can be in more than one place simultaneously.
It’s beyond my comprehension that all of this just “happened.” The human body has far too much complexity for the “survival of the fittest” and chance “mutations” of Darwin’s Theory of Evolution.
I’ve learned to treat every moment of my life as a gift from a higher power, and I’ll call Him God. Although I have never seen Him, I love Him and I believe in Him with all my heart.
I don’t worry about proving God’s existence. I see signs of Him every day. And no one can disprove it.
Ray Freeman
Palmdale
They want the whole pie
R
ecently, Ms. Watson wrote about Judge Ketanji Jackson’s confirmation hearing. Tennessee Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn asked: “Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman?” Brown’s answer: “I’m not a biologist,” Blackburn: “the fact that you can’t give me a straight answer about something as fundamental as what a woman is underscores the dangers of the kind of progressive education that we are hearing about.”
Perhaps Blackburn was thinking about a future Supreme case that might deal with Lia Thomas who is a “…transgender woman and member of the University of Pennsylvania swimming team who made history this month when she won an NCAA swimming competition in Division I.” USA Today, 24 March 2022. Ms. Watson stated that Brown’s answer was “…the dumbest answer ever.”
What Watson left out was Brown’s full answer: “As a judge, what I do is I address disputes. If there’s a dispute about a definition, people make arguments, and I look at the law, and I decide.”
Additionally, Watson wrote: “Don’t dare question her [Ketanji] or your [sic] racists.” Is it appropriate for white conservatives to offer an opinion of a black person without coming across as being a racist? Understanding what African Americans go through in society is a start.
People that write to this newspaper about mistreatment of African Americans are criticized even if they are writing on topics other than race. Mr. and Mrs. Brax and Guy Marsh are examples.
What is it called when white conservatives align themselves with a racist like Trump? Does that make them a racist? To be accepted by white conservatives, Black conservatives are not allowed to discuss race.
No excuse anymore with ignorance. You have the Internet to research. White conservatives want the whole pie and don’t want to share one slice in order to understand.
Vincent White
Lancaster
