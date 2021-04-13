Needs advice
I am a 70 year old disabled vet. I have a house that I can’t live in.
I have almost died twice because of all the problems that have risen since my purchase four months ago.
This was a long term real estate scam. There are false walls, electric power that was hidden, vacuum cleaner cords taped together to supply electricity to the kitchen.
I have been chemically poisoned and my eyes swelled shut.
There are electric wires that come straight out of the wall. The filth of the house along with roach infestation was appalling. Dead rodents under kitchen cabinets. I am afraid for my life.
The stress and heart break of this house has caused my blood pressure to become dangerously high.
I have two addresses. The one is a vacant lot a block away and across the street. That is where my loan is tied to. I am at the end of the road.
I have had two open heart surgeries and two lumbar fusions. My feet have neroprothy and are always in pain. Almost every other major joint in my body has been worked on. I need some advice and help. A man without a home.
Bill Tompkins
Mojave
Honoring Hatami
I would like to nominate LA County Deputy District Attorney Johnathan Hatami for Citizen of the Year (if there is such a nomination) for organizing a community picnic for several families suffering from extreme cases of child abuse.
I don’t know the gentleman but obviously from what I read in the AV Press today (4-11-2021) he obviously goes far beyond his job description. This is my way of thanking him for being the honorable and caring man he is.
Lon McCracken
Quartz Hill
