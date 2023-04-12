Fossil fuel capitalists
Miguel Rios: “Here’s a list of goodies for us once we’re all suckered into buying EVs. Expect a higher monthly electric bill.”
True. But charging an EV’s battery via the grid is roughly 60% cheaper than gasoline. Charging through a rooftop solar system is even less expensive and sometimes free.
Rios: “High cost to replace EV batteries.”
A Tesla battery replacement is approximately 15k. Yet they generally last 400,000 miles, practically the vehicle’s lifetime. And drivers save the immense cost of gasoline throughout the vehicle’s lifetime.
Rios: “Try selling a used EV.”
Used EVs are more challenging to sell. But that has to do with their being more expensive and perhaps charging issues presented to renters.
Rios: “Weight of an EV, destroying city streets and roadways.”
An average Tesla Model 3 weighs approximately 4,000 lbs. A comparable gas-powered Cadillac CT4 weighs roughly 4,700 lbs.
Rios: “Lower miles per charge during hot summer days with the air conditioner on and driving with the headlights on.” What of it?
Air conditioning also causes gasoline-powered vehicles to use more fuel.
Rios: “Average three-hour wait time for a full charge.”
Save for typically infrequent extended traveling, that’s seldom an issue.
Rios: “Possible harmful exposure to EMF generated by the EV motor can lead to brain cancer.”
We’ve been marinating in EMF for generations.
Rios: “[EVs] cost more than double that of gas-powered cars.”
A baseline Tesla Model 3 starts at 43k. A comparable gasoline-driven Audi A4 starts at $37k.
Rios: “What’ll we do with used EV batteries?”
Spent EV battery cells are often reprocessed into different, less demanding applications. cleantechnica.com/2022/12/09/ev-batteries-just-keep-getting-better-better/
Rios: “...[I]t doesn’t pay to own an EV....it costs in more ways than one.”
That isn’t true. Instead, Miguel Rios’ letter exemplifies the indoctrinating power of concentrated capital, precisely that of fossil fuel capitalists.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
Silly me
Silly me. Ir’s Easter Sunday and, again, that reminds me of Anton Rubenstein, another one of your top layer, genius-type Russian composers, and his majestic and soaring Kammenoi Ostrow, an orchestral work that always reminded me of an Easter oratorio — like Mozart or Brahms or Handel — and it even starts off with a big Easter-ish pipe organ carrying the theme.
And — yep — I have zilch smarts about the Russian language but, boy howdy, ostrow sounds a bit like Easter — right? thus, Kammenoi Ostrow might be Easter Sunday — right? Gotta be — right?
Well — wrong again cowboy, Kammenoi Ostrow is simply Russian lingo for a stony island. Silly me.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
