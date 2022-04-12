A conspiracy
It is my opinion that Russia and China are conspiring to destroy America using the Reagan playbook that he used to break up the USSR.
Biden is so compromised by both countries that he doesn’t dare help Ukraine in a timely manor. Why doesn’t he arm Ukraine with heavy arms that will give them a fighting chance against Russia?
He doesn’t want to start WW3 he says. Well, if he would study Hitler controlled Germany, we are now in the same scenario leading into WW2. Hope I am wrong.
Thomas Russell Horner
Littlerock
Obama in the spotlight
Today, Palm Sunday, the Pope said that there needs to be a cease fire in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Cease fires are temporary and the Russians need to cease the invasion, withdraw from the entirety of Ukraine to include Crimea, and send billions to Ukraine as reparations for the mass destruction of the country and peoples of Ukraine.
But unfortunately, Putin has appointed the “Butcher of Syria” to command the invasion force. The world must condemn not only Putin but the entire Russian population, a bit unfair perhaps but large segments of the Russian population still support Putin and his murderous invasion.
On a positive note, the Russian Army is about as inept as an Army can be, murderous for sure but inept as a military fighting force. Even though it will hurt the US we need to stop buying oil from Russia and drill here at home — but President Biden will not supply leadership and rescind his energy regulations that discourage drilling and fracking in the US.
Former President Obama visited the White House this past week and Biden was once again second fiddle. I felt sorry for the President as even his Vice President fawned over Obama.
President Biden looked like an unwanted child as senior democrats in attendance brushed him aside to kiss up to Obama. It is a national disgrace for a sitting President to be disrespected by his own party.
President Biden complained about the republican treatment of newly confirmed Justice Jackson at her senate confirmation hearing. I guess he did not see or listen to the hearings for Justice Kavanaugh and Barrett.
Democrats and the media accused Justice Kavanaugh of rape and other wild accusations with no supporting evidence. Justice Barrett had her faith and motives for adopting a minority child questioned.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
Foreign policy
Skip Thacker: “You [Putin] know you wouldn’t have had the courage to do what you’re illegally doing if Trump were president.” Nonsense.
Skip Thacker parroted Trump’s comment that the Ukrainian crisis “would never have happened” if he were still in office. However, in 2019, in his effort to extort Ukraine regarding Hunter Biden’s fabricated crimes, Trump severely compromised Ukraine’s ability to defend itself when he illegally froze $400 million in military aid. As readers may recall, that crime garnered Trump his first impeachment.
Were he still in office, Putin-worshipping Trump’s response to the invasion would’ve sounded like, “My people came to me saying they think it’s Russia that invaded Ukraine. I have President Putin; he said it’s not Russia; I will say this; I don’t see why it would be.”
Indeed, Trump would’ve delivered Ukraine to Putin on a silver platter.
Skip Thacker: “You [Putin] have no fear of America, as our president and his administration are weak; oh, they talk tough.”
But, even the American Conservative reported that “...Biden is a hawk who foolishly believes that America can—and should—be a global champion of ‘democracy’ and the world’s policeman.” https://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/joe-biden-warmon
Although the American Conservatives’ position is hypocritical, it’s accurate concerning Biden.
The dutiful servant of capitalism and imperialism, Joe Biden, hasn’t met an American military intervention he didn’t support. On the contrary, Biden has repeatedly proven willing to unleash this empire’s military might whenever capitalist interests deem it necessary.
In reality, Democratic and Republican politicians have always been in virtual lockstep regarding foreign policy. For example, the deliberate provocations of the US and NATO born of the “New World Order” of the early-1990s have incited Russia, and “Republicratic” politicians, including Biden, are complicit.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine isn’t excusable, but our mostly bipartisan foreign policy explains it.
Guy Marsh
Lancaster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.