Political talk
President Truman had a sign on his desk “The Buck Stops Here”.
If President Biden had a sign on his desk, it would be “Not my Fault”.
Dude, you screwed up the pullout from Afghanistan in a major way – admit it and do your usual go to the beach for a vacation.
When a President selects political appointees for positions that require Senate confirmation, we assume they are highly qualified in the field they have been nominated. Well not so with the recent Biden nominations.
The nomination to head the FAA had zero experience in aircraft operations. Running the Denver airport and ensuring it is clean does not qualify as aircraft operation knowledge. Several federal judge nominees could not even answer simple questions about the constitution. Let’s not forget the Secretary of Transportation who I guess Biden thought was qualified because he rode on a train or flew in an aircraft.
Then there is the Homeland Secretary, immigrants’ stream across the southern, and now northern border daily and he says the border is closed. Who are you going to believe your eyes or the Secretary.
First Lady Jill Biden suggested the champion LSU women’s basketball team be invited and suggested the losing Iowa team also be invited. After a time, Iowa was disinvited because they realized the loser was already in the White House.
Governor Newsom “rules for thee but not for me” is traveling to red states bad mouthing the governors on everything he disagrees with. Apparently, he believes California is the paragon of virtue that all states should emulate. I suggest Governor Newsom return to much troubled California and work on the budget deficit.
Speaking of crime, what the heck is going on in the Antelope Valley? Going out at night puts your life in jeopardy.
Curt Redecker
Lancaster
You’re welcome
The other day, as I perused the opinion page of this fine paper. I happened upon a letter from a fellow writer scolding me for having the audacity to suggest that Minorities would jump to the republican party.
I’m sorry my opinion upset him But I’m glad at the time. Let me explain. If you look closely at my letter, you’d notice that all the criticism of the democrat party came from Charles Barkley and Jeff Charles. The last I checked both. men are black Americans and still are. Nevertheless, it was concluded that I be rounded up and put in woke jail with the other boys from Brazil.
Now, I’m no accountant, nor am I a high priest of Christendom. In fact, I’m the first to tell you, when God passed out the brains, he rationed mine. But I am a Army vet of ten years. I can say with certainty, that Fort Bliss and Fort Irwin such in the summer. My brother can tell you Vietnam was no picnic.
I can also state with certainty, that the reason we joined, besides free meals, was to protect the first amendment right of others to call others a racist who don’t see things the same way.
So, on behalf of all the veteran of America, and all the current members of the armed services, after reading your slander, I’d say were doing good job. You’re welcome.
Robert Mc Gregor
Palmdale
It’s that time again
It’s time once again to see what we can learn from the VP’s “Today in History” feature.
On March13, 1925, the Tennessee assembly approved a bill prohibiting the teaching of the theory of evolution. Ron DeSantis’ granddaddy would have jumped on this one.
On March 15, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson, addressing a joint session of Congress, called for new legislation to guarantee every American’s right to vote. The result was passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. LBJ must be rolling over in his grave. The Supreme Court has all but scrapped the Voting Rights Act.
On March 20, 1854, the Republican Party of the U.S. was founded by slavery opponents at a schoolhouse in Wisconsin. It has now evolved into a party that finds ways to keep minorities from voting and prohibiting schools from teaching about slavery.
On March 23, 1942, the first Japanese-Americans evacuated by the U.S. Army during World War II arrived at the internment camp in Manzanar, California. Yes, American-Asians have been the victims of ugly discrimination for over 150 years.
On March 27, 2018, retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, in an essay in the New York Times, called for the repeal of the Second Amendment to allow for significant gun control legislation. It sounds good to me and to the majority of the American people By the way,
Justice Stevens was put on the Court by Gerald Ford.
On March 29, 1971, Army Lt. William Calley, Jr. was convicted of murdering 22 Vietnamese civilians in the 1968 My Lai massacre. Calley served three years under house arrest. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kevin McCarthy would have given him a Medal of Honor.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
A believer
The text below is prompted by Mr. David Cooper’s Letters From Readers article, “It’s better in Texas,” published in the AV Press Thursday, March 30, 2023 issue. Mr. Cooper’s article very forcefully expressed his Climate Change non believer status.
I am a very frustrated Global Warming reduction advocate. Frustrated by the non believers community that Mr. Cooper is a member.
There are mountains of climatologist scientific and physical evidence complied that scientifically verifies that due to manmade carbon, methane, and various additional pollution that continues to be emitted, our earth continues to warm at an accelerating rate.
This accelerating warming is causing the earth’s polar ice, Greenland’s ice, and glacier ice to melt at an alarming rate. This abundance of fresh water added to the salty sea water is causing the ocean circulations to slow, as well as sea level rise.
The slowing of the ocean currents, (Thermohaline Circulation), adversely disturbs all portions of the earth’s atmosphere, inclusive of earth’s jet stream. Consult https://ugc.berkeley.edu/background-content/ocean-circulation/
In addition, permafrost meting causing methane emission. This is an unstoppable runaway condition.
The United Nations International Pannel Climate Change February 2023 report is a valuable source of information. Many fossil fuel lobbyist organizations issue mis-information negating U.N. publications. As a scientific engineer, unless more non believers become believers via scientific facts, I guarantee, all of our great grand children will, not have a livable planet.
Gordon V. Jefferson
Lancaster
