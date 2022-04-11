Remove Putin
The only time I have ever found common ground with Joe Biden is his remark regarding Vladimir Putin’s removal, some people think he should retract? Not me, remove Putin by any means!
Ukraine is an embarrassing example of a prosperous nation freed from soviet control, not only to Russia but all communist countries like China and North Korea.
We need to think twice about doing business in dictator controlled communist nations with zero respect for human rights...China will use our money to bury us some day and we should start avoiding buying anything made in China when possible.
Russia has a deep history of genocide, slaughtering nearly 20 million people in their past just for control and now led by a lunatic capable of creating a nuclear war.
If left in power, Putin’s goal is to reclaim the old soviet union at any cost but belongs in a small cell.
Don Dyas
Rosamond
They don’t care
As the days go by, I can only hope those governing this country will realize what harm they have done to America.
Since the election of Biden and the democrats nearly every aspect of our lives has descended into chaos and inflation. There isn’t anything that has not been affected by either availability or inflation.
In today’s morning news, it was reported that the cost housing in California has gone up 300 percent. Houses that were bought at $200,000 are $600,000 now.
Gasoline, housing, food, clothing, cars, furniture, and much more are about out of reach for the average person. I wonder about the young people just starting out and how they can afford to live.
In the Bay Area many employees drive hours away from their work to find affordable housing with $6 a gallon gasoline. Others who can’t drive just have a bunch of roommates.
Homelessness shows no sign of being solved by them. The big cities, run by democrats don’t seem to have a solution or they just don’t care. Maxine Waters, congresswoman from downtown LA was upset that they are camping all around her mansion.
In her response to the homeless she said “Why don’t you all just go home.” There you have it, a no clue democrat response.
And probably the greatest issue of the day is our southern border. The Vice President is supposed to be the border czar and fix things. Well, she won’t visit the border, she doesn’t know the real situation and is content to issue benign platitudes on the situation.
The democrats in congress had to debate to allow 100,000 refugees from Ukraine into the country but have they have no problem with an open southern border.
Elected officials that care about the citizens would be a nice change.
Jim Gardner
Palmdale
