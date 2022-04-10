Here’s some history
You may know that one of my favorite features in the Valley Press is “Today in History.” Let’s reflect on some of those events.
March 11, 2021, President Joe Biden pledged to make all adults eligible for Coronavirus vaccines by May. He signed into law a $1.9 trillion Covid relief package that he said would help defeat the virus. Republicans still whine Biden has done nothing. Open your eyes and smell the roses.
March 19, 2020, Donald Trump focused attention on a malaria drug, chloroquine, as a Coronavirus treatment. It was bunk. I hope you didn’t take a big gulp of bleach to protect yourself.
March 24, 1832, a mob in Ohio attacked and tarred and feathered Mormon leader Joseph Smith, Jr. Atheists, Mormons, Catholics, Jews, and lately Muslims. Isn’t religious freedom wonderful?
March 25, 1911, 146 people, mostly young female immigrants, were killed when fire broke out at the Triangle Shirtwaist Co. in New York. The windows and doors had bars on them so the women couldn’t get out. Who says capitalism doesn’t need regulations?
March 30, 2021, G. Gordon Liddy, a mastermind of the Watergate burglary, died at age 90. He became a radio talk show host after emerging from prison. In the olden days there was accountability for your crimes.
April 2, 2021, in his first call to the president of Ukraine, Joe Biden underscored U.S. support for that country. Trump withheld the weapons requiring them to dig up dirt on Hunter Biden.
Ralph S. Brax
Lancaster
A different meaning
Today’s new mantra, “never say gay,” reminds me of those murky, grimy days of the late 1940s, early 50s, in the northeast and illustrates how words can change meanings wildly over time.
In those days, there was this goofy radio guy, “The Funny Money Man” with a radio slot in which he could ask his listeners to send him things like “three safety pins” in return for a small amount of money, like 15 cents or less, and coveted radio exposure, of course.
He had a theme song that stated “... and he will gladly steal his watch if you’ll send him a postal card!” and other zany stuff. This theme song ended with “You’ll love the funny money man ... spending money makes him gay!” Oops! Oops.
Kenneth Nickel
Lancaster
A few points
1. They say that things change for the better, really! take Disney as an example
Disney has changed from a traditional family entertainment theme park to now a indoctrination themed park aimed at children. I guess the Disneyland I remember is no more.
2. Vincent Whites letter dated 4-1-22 regarding the BLM movement i will let the readers with common sense decide. Mr. White must of missed the letter I wrote regarding Jan 6 incident where I condemned the riot in D.C and where I stated.....let justice be served.
3. I hope Bill enjoys his well deserved retirement you will be missed, the AV Press will never be the same. Know this...you touched and inspired many of your students and readers lives. God bless you and your family and remember do not forget your second home the Antelope Valley.
4. Hillary is giving Biden credit for a job well done like....Afghanistan, lip service instead of support for the Ukraine in too little too late, disaster at our border, rising food and gas prices, out of control immigration and fentanyl deaths.
Miguel Rios
Palmdale
Take better care
I keep seeing almost every day news about water: there is a drought, there is going to be another cut back on water to homes, businesses and farmers, the water rates are going up, developers want to build more and more houses.
Then there were the articles about all the residences and businesses that are behind on paying their water bills. No one ever said anything about all the illegal marijuana grows that have used millions of gallons of water every day.
Then a lot of the places where they were stealing the water from got shut down. No water, no plants. But still water thefts go on. And I think it is only fair that those people who are living or lived in the areas where the water thefts were occurring that are behind and are/were affected by water thefts should get some kind of compensation.
It happened in my neighborhood until the hydrants were shut down. The lines were sometimes 4 or 5 trucks and trailers with 200 to 1,000 gallon containers on board fighting for ‘their’ water. Day and night they came and went again and again.
So PWD and any other water suppliers need to take better care of their customers.
Barbara Richardson
Littlerock
How about Delaware?
Governor Abbot of Texas just announced he is sending 900 bus loads of immigrants that crossed the southern border illegally to Washington DC.
My wife has a better idea: sent them to Sleepy Joe’s home town in Delaware.
Andrew Anderson
Lancaster
Makes no sense
Yes, Guy Marsh you did stick up for Russia when you said I cannot ignore the hypocritical media coverage of the American-led NATO military alliance.
You attacked American when you said that because you made it sound like our news media lies to Americans like Pravda lies to Russians.
Let me tell you something young man. You would get alot more people to listen to you if you did not always attack America and stick up for its enemy’s like you do. But you liberals always have to do that. And its sad.
And why would I ask Mitchell Seyfer if you are a Lennonist? That makes no sense.
David Cooper
Lancaster
Trust in God, not climate change
In Thursdays Valley Press a letter from Mr. Jefferson warning of the dire consequences of climate change and one line “Capitalism must bend to reality” This is at the core of the Liberal agenda to bring down the United States and erode our freedoms to the point where we are just another broke Socialist government.
Why else would the Paris Accords exempt China and India the two most polluting countries on earth. The Green New Deal, a complete train wreck is just another Left Wing redistribution of wealth scheme using the climate as a cover, climate agreements exempt “Developing Countries” and we pay the price.
“Capitalism must bent to reality” Mr. Jefferson, why does everyone want to come to America, because Capitalism works and Socialism does not, no one trying to sneak into China or Cuba or any other Socialist paradise. Several years ago “A majority of Scientists “were convinced we were going into another ice age I even have a DVD about it. So what happened just a few years to swing the theory.
What about the other Chicken Littles babbles, The Ozone is failing by 2010 we will have to were SPF 100 sun block, The sea level is rising and will flood the coast, why did Obama buy a sea side home, the propaganda goes on. Trust in God and not the liberal religion of climate change.
David Stilwell
Lancaster
What does it mean?
Read in AV Press this is Environmental Pride month That sounds wonderful. Dose that mean that the illegal cannbis farms in the southeast corner of Antelope Valley (Llano/Crystalaire) will be cleaned out? That would be a great way to give more pride to our area. Also make the residence feel safe & stop our water from being stolen, stop illegal poisons from being dumped into the ground, & killing wild life & getting into our water source.
Nancy Brown
Llano
Not neighborly
Really a shame that city of Lancaster suddenly no longer has the guts to go after dog owners who let their dogs bark excessively. The rest of us are supposed to suffer needless daily stress just because a neighbor is either too lazy to take responsibility for their pet, or they’re a mental case who gets sick pleasure out of making their neighbors miserable?? Thank you, City! We need to crack down with heavy fines - not go easy on em with silly, useless “mediation”. mediation won’t do squat, and you know it.
Brian Emch
Lancaster
